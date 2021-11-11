Donald Trump: judge rejects ex-president’s offer to block tapes of House investigation into Capitol riot





She added that President Joe Biden had the power to waive executive privilege over documents despite Mr. Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn Mr. Trumps’ files over to the committee by Friday.

But Mr Trumps’ attorneys quickly promised an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit. The case will likely end up going to the United States Supreme Court.

Ms Chutkan wrote: Basically this is a dispute between an elder and an incumbent president.

And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s point of view is given more weight.

Mr. Trump does not recognize the deference due to Mr. Bidens’ judgment as the current president, Ms. Chutkan said.

She noted examples of former presidents refusing to assert executive privilege and rejected what she said was Mr. Trump’s assertion that executive privilege exists in perpetuity.

Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president, she said.

According to a previous court record from the archives, the files include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Mr Trumps, then chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a draft executive order on the subject of election integrity, the National Archives said.

Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House committee, told CNN that Ms Chutkans’ decision was a big deal and said Mr Trump should stop behaving like a spoiled child.

The nine-member House committee is investigating not only Mr. Trump’s conduct on January 6 – when he told a rally to fight like hell shortly before rioters invaded them. law enforcement – but on his efforts in the months leading up to the riot to challenge election results or hamper a peaceful handover process.

The committee interviewed more than 150 witnesses and issued more than 30 subpoenas, including those announced yesterday to Ms. McEnany and former senior counsel Stephen Miller. He has yet to issue one for Mr. Trump.

Mr Trumps spokesperson Taylor Budowich tweeted last night that the case was intended to be decided by the courts of appeal.

He added that Trump remains committed to defending the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and that he will bring this process to fruition.

