Pakistani court questions prime minister over peace talks with activists | Nation & World





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s highest court on Wednesday questioned the prime minister about his peace talks with a leading militant group behind a 2014 assault on an army-run school that killed nearly 150 people, mainly children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was grilled by judges after the Supreme Court summoned him on short notice. The development comes two days after the Khans government announced a month-long ceasefire with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, a coordination group that is an organization separate from the Afghan Taliban.

Khan has been criticized for starting talks with the TTP group, which agreed to a ceasefire until December 9. The TTP and Pakistan say the Afghan Taliban government facilitated the deal in hopes of securing peace in Pakistan.

However, the truce precedes the seventh anniversary of the attack on the school claimed by the TTP. The attack left 147 dead, including 132 schoolchildren.

The truce angered many Pakistanis opposed to any peace talks with activists.

The judges asked Khan on Wednesday if we are bringing them (the TTP) back to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them, according to Pakistani newspaper DAWN.

He said the judges continued to launch questions and allegations against Khan, saying: You are in power. The government is yours too. What did you do? You have brought the culprits to the negotiating table. The court was referring to TTP’s guilt in the attack on the school.

Khan has vowed to take action against those accused of negligence by preventing the attack following a new investigation.

Authorities said they arrested anyone who organized the attack or participated in the 2014 assault. Five activists were hanged after being sentenced to death by a military court.

Parents of schoolchildren killed want action taken against army officials whose negligence led to the attack.

The next court hearing will take place in four weeks.

