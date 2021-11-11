Prime Minister Modi addresses security chiefs of seven nations after Delhi security dialogue on Afghanistan

New Delhi: The heads of the national security councils of seven nations collectively called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after the conclusion of the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan which took place in the national capital earlier today.

The conference was moderated by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), senior security officials, representing the countries of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India’s initiative in organizing the Dialogue and the quality of the exchanges.

In their comments to Prime Minister Modi, they also shared their respective countries’ views on the Afghan situation.

The prime minister appreciated the participation of senior officials in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted four aspects that countries in the region should focus on, in the context of Afghanistan. These include the need for an inclusive government, a zero tolerance position regarding Afghan territory used by terrorist groups, a strategy to combat drug and arms trafficking from Afghanistan and to address the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive the traditions of moderation and progressive culture in Central Asia, and counter extremist tendencies.

“NSAs had a very substantial exchange during their appeal to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister shared India’s point of view on Afghanistan, ”official sources said, as reported by the ANI news agency.

They said there was an extraordinary degree of convergence on assessments of the situation in Afghanistan and the main challenges in the war-torn country as well as the region.

These include the security situation, the increased risk of terrorism and the looming humanitarian crisis.

According to the sources, NSAs noted the need to provide humanitarian assistance and stressed that land and air routes should be made available and that no one should hinder the process.

It was also reported that the Dialogue exceeded India’s expectations.

“NSAs easily reached full consensus, which made it possible to issue the Delhi Joint Statement. Each delegation appreciated the timing of the event and the opportunity to engage in frank and open discussions, ”official sources said, as reported by ANI.

“Each country has the opportunity to present its point of view in a frank manner. This is the only dialogue at NSA level and there was complete unanimity on the need to continue this process and to have regular consultations ”, they added.

Delhi Declaration

At the end of India’s security dialogue on Afghanistan, security officials issued a statement reaffirming that Afghan territory should not be used to harbor, train, plan or finance terrorist activities.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan expressed concern at the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country and stressed the need to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. , reported the PTI news agency.

In his opening remarks, NSA Ajit Doval said recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the Afghan people but also for the region.

“We have all been following developments in this country closely. These have important implications not only for the Afghan people but also for their neighbors and the region, ”said the national security adviser, quoted by PTI.

“This is the time for close consultation between us, for greater cooperation, interaction and coordination between the countries of the region,” he added.

In the statement, officials reaffirmed their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while stressing respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

It was stated that they also expressed their deep concern at the suffering of the Afghan people due to the security situation and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

They specifically stressed that Afghan territory should not be used to harbor, train, plan or finance terrorist acts.

The need to form an open and genuinely inclusive government that represents the will of all the Afghan people and that is represented by all sections of their society, including the main ethnopolitical forces of the country, was also stressed.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the Delhi Regional Dialogue on Security in Afghanistan.

China and Pakistan were also invited but the two countries decided not to attend.

