Politics
Prime Minister Modi addresses security chiefs of seven nations after Delhi security dialogue on Afghanistan
New Delhi: The heads of the national security councils of seven nations collectively called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after the conclusion of the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan which took place in the national capital earlier today.
The conference was moderated by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), senior security officials, representing the countries of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India’s initiative in organizing the Dialogue and the quality of the exchanges.
READ ALSO | Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan: 8 Nations Highlight Need for “Open and Truly Inclusive” Government
In their comments to Prime Minister Modi, they also shared their respective countries’ views on the Afghan situation.
The prime minister appreciated the participation of senior officials in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the PMO said.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted four aspects that countries in the region should focus on, in the context of Afghanistan. These include the need for an inclusive government, a zero tolerance position regarding Afghan territory used by terrorist groups, a strategy to combat drug and arms trafficking from Afghanistan and to address the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
He also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive the traditions of moderation and progressive culture in Central Asia, and counter extremist tendencies.
“NSAs had a very substantial exchange during their appeal to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister shared India’s point of view on Afghanistan, ”official sources said, as reported by the ANI news agency.
They said there was an extraordinary degree of convergence on assessments of the situation in Afghanistan and the main challenges in the war-torn country as well as the region.
These include the security situation, the increased risk of terrorism and the looming humanitarian crisis.
According to the sources, NSAs noted the need to provide humanitarian assistance and stressed that land and air routes should be made available and that no one should hinder the process.
It was also reported that the Dialogue exceeded India’s expectations.
“NSAs easily reached full consensus, which made it possible to issue the Delhi Joint Statement. Each delegation appreciated the timing of the event and the opportunity to engage in frank and open discussions, ”official sources said, as reported by ANI.
“Each country has the opportunity to present its point of view in a frank manner. This is the only dialogue at NSA level and there was complete unanimity on the need to continue this process and to have regular consultations ”, they added.
READ ALSO | China, US, Russia to Attend Pakistan-Hosted Troika Summit to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan
Delhi Declaration
At the end of India’s security dialogue on Afghanistan, security officials issued a statement reaffirming that Afghan territory should not be used to harbor, train, plan or finance terrorist activities.
The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan expressed concern at the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country and stressed the need to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. , reported the PTI news agency.
In his opening remarks, NSA Ajit Doval said recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the Afghan people but also for the region.
“We have all been following developments in this country closely. These have important implications not only for the Afghan people but also for their neighbors and the region, ”said the national security adviser, quoted by PTI.
“This is the time for close consultation between us, for greater cooperation, interaction and coordination between the countries of the region,” he added.
In the statement, officials reaffirmed their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while stressing respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.
It was stated that they also expressed their deep concern at the suffering of the Afghan people due to the security situation and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.
They specifically stressed that Afghan territory should not be used to harbor, train, plan or finance terrorist acts.
The need to form an open and genuinely inclusive government that represents the will of all the Afghan people and that is represented by all sections of their society, including the main ethnopolitical forces of the country, was also stressed.
Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the Delhi Regional Dialogue on Security in Afghanistan.
China and Pakistan were also invited but the two countries decided not to attend.
(With contributions from agencies)
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/after-delhi-regional-security-dialogue-pm-narendra-modi-speaks-to-security-heads-of-seven-nations-1492641
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]