Politics
House panel allows Lorenzana to accept prestigious Indonesian medal
MANILA, Philippines A House of Representatives committee has authorized Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana to accept a prestigious medal from Indonesia.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will award Lorenzana with the Peace Medal for his zealous efforts to foster relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, said representative of Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Ann Hofer, who also chairs the committee of the House on Foreign Affairs, in an online meeting Wednesday.
Lorenzana, the first Filipino to receive the award, is credited by the Indonesian government for his role in rescuing eight Indonesian fishermen who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf group near Mindanao in 2019.
But the Filipino Defense Chief needed Congressional consent to receive the award because, under the Constitution, no elected or appointed public officer should receive any additional, double or indirect remuneration, including any gifts, emoluments, functions. or title of any kind of any foreign government, unless authorized by Congress.
Lorenzana, a retired army general and former diplomat, was appointed Defense Secretary by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.
Deputy Foreign Secretary Neal Imperial said that by accepting the award, the Philippines not only strengthens bilateral ties with Indonesia, which we see as an important and reliable regional partner, but also serves as a highlight for defense and security. cooperation of our two countries.
The Peace Medal, he said, is awarded to foreign nationals distinguished for their outstanding achievements, especially in the development and promotion of peace, diplomacy and brotherhood.
Imperial also asked the House committee to give similar support in a separate resolution to former Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana and the Fisherman Rescue Team who are expected to receive the same award. of the Indonesian President.
RELATED STORY
Indonesian fisherman kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf rescued in Sulu
AT M
Subscribe to our global national newsletter
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://globalnation.inquirer.net/200196/lorenzana-medal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]