House panel allows Lorenzana to accept prestigious Indonesian medal

MANILA, Philippines A House of Representatives committee has authorized Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana to accept a prestigious medal from Indonesia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will award Lorenzana with the Peace Medal for his zealous efforts to foster relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, said representative of Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Ann Hofer, who also chairs the committee of the House on Foreign Affairs, in an online meeting Wednesday.

Lorenzana, the first Filipino to receive the award, is credited by the Indonesian government for his role in rescuing eight Indonesian fishermen who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf group near Mindanao in 2019.

But the Filipino Defense Chief needed Congressional consent to receive the award because, under the Constitution, no elected or appointed public officer should receive any additional, double or indirect remuneration, including any gifts, emoluments, functions. or title of any kind of any foreign government, unless authorized by Congress.

Lorenzana, a retired army general and former diplomat, was appointed Defense Secretary by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Deputy Foreign Secretary Neal Imperial said that by accepting the award, the Philippines not only strengthens bilateral ties with Indonesia, which we see as an important and reliable regional partner, but also serves as a highlight for defense and security. cooperation of our two countries.

The Peace Medal, he said, is awarded to foreign nationals distinguished for their outstanding achievements, especially in the development and promotion of peace, diplomacy and brotherhood.

Imperial also asked the House committee to give similar support in a separate resolution to former Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana and the Fisherman Rescue Team who are expected to receive the same award. of the Indonesian President.

