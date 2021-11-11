DOJ Charges 3 People Behind Pro-Trump PAC Who Spent Only $ 19 On Campaigns





The DOJ accused 3 people of running pro-Trump and pro-Clinton scam PACs in 2016. The trio raised $ 3.5 million between 2 PACs but only gave the former $ 19. President Trump, prosecutors say. 2 faces up to 125 years in prison, while the third faces up to 65 years behind bars. Loading Something is loading.

The Justice Department said on Wednesday it had indicted 3 people for allegedly running a “PAC scam” operation that scammed $ 3.5 million from donors and only spent $ 19 on campaigns.

Matthew Tunstall, Robert Reyes and Kyle Davies have each been charged with a combination of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to make a false statement to the Federal Election Commission and money laundering . Tunstall and Reyes could face up to 125 years in prison, while Davis could face up to 65.

The trio headed two political action committees, including a pro-Donald Trump PAC called “Liberty Action Group” and a pro-Hillary Clinton PAC called “Progressive Priorities,” both registered in 2016.

In total, the two PACs raised around $ 3.5 million from donors across the country, including automated call solicitations from the pro-Trump PAC which claimed that Clinton would “free violent criminals and jail” and of the pro-Clinton PAC which urged respondents to “fight against those who would like to separate us.”

The group is accused of embezzling money from PACs both through direct transfers to their bank accounts and by laundering the funds through media companies that have been paid for things like “Consulting Media and Fundraising “.

According to the indictment, “only about $ 19 was distributed to a candidate’s authorized campaign committee or political cause.”

And this isn’t the only time Tunstall has led a pro-Trump PAC accused of being a scam. He did the same in 2019 and even in 2021.

“There is nothing we can do to stop them,” Kelly Sadler, spokesperson for Trump’s America First super PAC, told POLITICO in 2019 of fraudulent PACs. “This is a problem for the campaign, as well as for us, as well as for the RNC.”

And according to CNN’s KFILE, Tunstall has managed to build a lavish life in Los Angeles with funds from pro-Trump PACs, living under the pseudonym “Matte Nox” while driving a Porsche Panamera and showing off designer clothes on his accounts. social media.

“Personal enrichment is the defining characteristic of a fraudulent PAC, regardless of what they say they actually do or do with the money,” Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Because watch group, CNN said. “Just saying you spent money on robocalls doesn’t negate the PAC-i-ness scam allegations.”

But now Tunstall and his co-conspirators could face decades behind bars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/doj-indict-pro-trump-scam-pac-19-dollars-tunstall-2021-11

