Boris Johnson insists Britain is not a corrupt country from afar amid ongoing dispute

Boris Johnson has insisted Britain is not a corrupt country at all amid the continued fallout from the conduct of some MPs, scrutiny of politicians’ second jobs and concerns about political foolishness .

But Labor has claimed that the Prime Minister’s failure to apologize for his role in undermining public confidence in politics shows that he does not care about tackling the corruption that has engulfed Downing Street, its government and the Conservative Party.

And there were signs of growing fears among Tory MPs that the wave of negative publicity could lasting damage to the party’s reputation, with an angry backbench MP saying The independent that former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox took the fuck out of p *** ing amassing hundreds of thousands of pounds in outside revenue at a time when many voters face financial hardship.

The Prime Minister’s remarks on Wednesday followed last week’s decision to order his MPs to prevent the suspension of Owen Paterson for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee, a move that sparked outrage in Westminster.

Despite accusations of corruption and the Tories’ decline in opinion polls, Mr Johnson twice refused to apologize for his role in the politically toxic line when he was addressed on the issue at the summit on the Cop26 climate in Glasgow.

I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, and neither do I believe our institutions are corrupt, he said.

We have a very, very hard system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media. I think you have cases where, unfortunately, members of Parliament have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is that they are subject to the appropriate penalties.

Mr Johnson, who said he would not comment on individual cases, stressed that MPs who allegedly broke the rules of standards should be punished.

He warned them directly: The rules say the two crucial things: You have to put your job as an MP first and you have to devote yourself first and foremost to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to parliament.

And they also say that you shouldn’t use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene in any way on behalf of any outside business interest. It’s not just that you have to register those interests that you cannot lobby or represent as an MP on behalf of those interests.

These are the rules and they must be enforced and those who do not obey them should, of course, face sanctions.

Despite the prime ministers’ attempt to draw a line below the sleaze line, a senior Tory MP said The independent: I don’t know anyone who thinks the past week has been well run and that includes government ministers who have been involved in what has been done.

Boris Johnson answers journalists’ questions at Cop26 press conference in Glasgow (Getty Images)

Of course, there is reputational damage, some of which is related to not looking competent and others to the unwarranted feeling that there is an ill-defined idea of ​​party-related sleaze. It doesn’t look good and I think we all know that.

Conservative MP Bob Neill said: Members of the House feel really disappointed. It is a reminder that prime ministers and his advisers in Downing Street must not take the parliamentary party for granted.

Previously, Labor had called for an investigation into Sir Geoffrey after it emerged he appeared to be doing a lucrative job advising the British Overseas Territory government on a bribery case of his Commons office in September.

In a statement released earlier, Sir Geoffrey said he did not believe he had broken MPs rules, and also revealed that the Tories’ chief whip advised him to vote by proxy on another occasion in April while advising the British Virgin Islands from the Caribbean.

Several media outlets claimed on Wednesday night that Sir Geoffrey earned at least 5.5 million with a second job while he was an MP.

While Mr Johnson declined to comment on the case, a Tory MP pointed to the unease in the parliamentary ranks, saying The independent: A lot of people are screwed and ultimately the responsibility ends with Boris, so it doesn’t do him any good.

A second backbench MP also swore at summing up the current situation, saying they were furious that Sir Geoffrey took the f ***** gp **, causing public fury against all MPs .

When Covid started I volunteered to support the NHS and vulnerable people and there it took off for the British Virgin Islands for a month and discredited us all, the MP added.