US joins Global Solar Alliance PM’s Modi vision led by India John Kerry

Image Source: @BYADAVBJP Glad that the United States is now officially part of the International Solar Alliance, a visionary initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member nation of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as the President’s special climate envoy John Kerry signed the framework agreement to ISA to catalyze the global energy transition through a solar approach.

Kerry described the US membership as a major step towards the rapid deployment of solar power, as he formally signed the framework agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

It has been around for a long time and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to create, said Kerry.

We’ve worked out the details and it’s a process we’re happy to be part of. This will be an important contribution to a faster deployment of solar energy on a global scale. This will be particularly important for developing countries, he said.

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav welcomed the United States as the 101st ISA member.

The move will strengthen the ISA and propel future actions to provide a clean source of energy to the world, Yadav said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the development, saying, “Wonderful news @ ClimateEnvoy! Thank you @POTUS and wholeheartedly welcome the United States to the @ isolaralliance. This will further strengthen the Alliance in our common quest to harness solar energy for a sustainable planet. “

The ISA framework, first released to countries to be supported in 2016, emphasizes global relevance and local benefits for all countries through collaborations.

ISA’s key interventions focus on readiness and enabling activities, risk mitigation and innovative financing instruments to facilitate the promotion and deployment of solar technologies in target markets.

The endorsement by the United States of the ISA framework and approach is an encouraging development, especially as our 101st member country, which is a milestone in itself, demonstrating that nations around the world recognize the value economic and climate change of solar energy, as well as this potential energy sources as a catalyst for the global energy transition, said Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of ISA.

We are now even more determined to translate this confidence into tangible projects and developments on the ground, accelerating the momentum of solar adoption that has been built so far. We hope that the remaining nations and economies will follow suit and align with us to achieve rapid, affordable and effective climate action, while achieving their respective priorities for long-term economic growth and development. -he declares.

The alliance highlights how the approach and methods detailed under the ISA have already yielded results, with the ISA building a pipeline of solar projects with nearly 5 GW of installed capacity.

The approach detailed in the framework is designed to result in a vision of interconnected global grids, which was formalized and jointly launched as the Green Grids Initiative One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), at the Leaders’ Summit World Cup COP26 in Glasgow last week by the UK Presidency of COP26 and the Indian Presidency of ISA.

Earlier at COP26, the United States also joined the GGI-OSOWOG Steering Committee comprising five members, the United States, Australia, France, United Kingdom and India and endorsed the Declaration One Sun with 80 countries.

The launch of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and François Hollande, former President of France, in November 2015 during the 21st session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate change (COP-21) in Paris, France.

