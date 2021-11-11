Leaders of Indonesia, Malaysia agree on travel corridor deal







CNA – The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia have said they have agreed to launch a Travel Corridor Agreement (TCA) between the two countries. Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, President Joko Widodo said opening a travel corridor between Malaysia and Indonesia could facilitate post-economic recovery. pandemic in both countries. Regarding the post-pandemic economic recovery, I welcome the 49% increase in trade between January and August 2021 compared to the same period last year,

Widodo said. And to support the economic recovery, we have agreed to set up a system of travel corridors that we will gradually open one by one, he added. Ismail Sabri said Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to start opening the borders of the two countries with the travel arrangement. And I have agreed with the President, that the relevant ministers will consider in more detail so that we can start to open the two countries. We can open our borders, and maybe we can start with this initial framework with Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur, and also Kuala Lumpur – Bali – Kuala Lumpur. In a separate press release issued by the Malaysian Prime Minister’s office, he said the taxiway would prioritize those who have been fully vaccinated, government officials, business travelers and those traveling for reasons medical and humanitarian. The travel corridor will also involve the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and the results of standard COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening tests, the statement said. Malaysia hopes the travel route with Indonesia can start in early 2022, the statement added. Indonesia has so far no vaccinated travel route (VTL) with other countries but Malaysia announced its first VTL with Singapore on Monday. Ismail Sabris is currently on a three-day visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Widodo. This is his first official trip abroad since taking office in August. The two leaders also discussed other issues such as developments on the Kalimantan-Sabah border and the crisis in Myanmar. Widodo and Ismail Sabri also discussed the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia through a memorandum of understanding between the two countries. Some of the issues we discussed earlier were about the importance of cooperation in protecting Indonesian citizens in Malaysia, Widodo said.

