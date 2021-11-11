No, Prime Minister Imran Khan is not crushing the poor





GUARDIAN JOURNAL PUBLISHED AN ARTICLE WHERE IMRAN KHAN’S CLEAR CLAIM TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAKISTAN INFLATION WAS MADE. In addition, the article contained references to various people, including a man named Asadullah who allegedly committed suicide due to the pressures of poverty. And he quoted Khurram Hussain, an economic analyst who said: “The package is a drop in the ocean and will do little to help the mass of ordinary people. The pressure on Imran Khan will continue to mount as we have seen further price increases, such as fuel and sugar, after the package was announced.

As the International Banker pointed out in its well-researched article, Pakistan’s economic problems predate Imran Khan and the current crisis is mainly due to an imbalance in the export-import ratio in GDP as well as the large amount of money spent on debt. -maintenance. How is it Imran Khan’s fault that Pakistan had huge debts and low exports before his tenure as prime minister?

The current inflation crisis is due to an increase in aggregate demand and supply shock, the two factors have nothing to do with Pakistan’s political leadership. The first is the rate of increase in the consumption of the population and the second is due to the covid-19 pandemic affecting global supply systems.

The price increases are linked to the IMF’s loan program which requires subsidies to be removed for the $ 1 billion allocated out of the total of $ 6 billion to be granted. In addition, the IMF demanded that the government impose taxes equivalent to 1% of GDP, which one newspaper claims the government has rejected. If so, it shows that if the Prime Minister had accepted the IMF condition, the pain felt by Pakistanis would have been much worse than what they feel.

Years of accumulated debt, mismanaged economic assets, political corruption, low exports / high imports and low productivity along with other financially questionable activities have resulted in the difficult problem Pakistan finds itself in today. hui. This whole chain of causation has nothing to do with Imran Khan, his only sin is that in election time he claimed he would solve the country’s economic problems, a sin almost all politicians are guilty of at some point. given.

According to financial advisers, who deal with small businesses and individuals, the most important principle for financial freedom is to reduce the rate of consumption and increase the rate of savings for a strong safety net in times of difficulty. . This is exactly the principle that the Pakistanis have violated.

Further, the Qur’an clearly states that if God’s laws are followed then financial prosperity is the end result and when people become corrupt and oppressive; God places on them oppressive and corrupt rulers. These verses are found in verse 66 of Al Maida and verse 129 of Al An’am which I have quoted below according to the meaning of the Quran in the English translation.

“And if only they supported [the law of] the Torah, the Gospel, and what was revealed to them by their Lord, they would have consumed [provision] above them and under their feet. Among them is a moderate community, but a lot of them – evil is what they do. Al Maida verse 66

“In the same way, let us allow some of the wrongdoers to have power over each other because of their (evil) deeds.” Al An’am verse 129

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://blogs.dunyanews.tv/28407/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos