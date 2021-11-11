2 Israelis arrested in Turkey in unclear circumstances

Two Israelis were arrested in Turkey under circumstances that were not immediately clear, Kan State TV reported on Wednesday.

The report did not identify the two or indicate where they were held or why. A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry told the news channel that the ministry was aware of the situation and was dealing with it, without giving further details.

Kan noted that the arrests come a month after the Turkish daily Sabah reported that 15 men who allegedly spied on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency were arrested by authorities.

Sabah, who is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also interviewed one of the detainees, whom he identified only by his initials MAS, who described how he was recruited without his knowledge.

He also posted photos of the 15 men.

The photos appear to be photos of the men taken by Turkish authorities and are accompanied by initials claiming to represent their names. No other details were reported by the newspaper.

There has been no official confirmation from Turkey on the arrests.

The chairman of the powerful Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said none of the men was a Mossad agent.

MP Ram Ben-Barak, former deputy director of the Mossad intelligence agency, also suggested that the Turkish government was eager to show off its intelligence “achievements”, leading to the occasional publication of false information.

“None of the published names have been [of] Israeli spies and therefore that should be put in proportion, ”he told Channel 12.

According to Sabah, the arrests took place on October 7, following a year-long National Intelligence Organization (MIT) operation involving some 200 Turkish intelligence agents who tracked down the suspected spies.

The suspects, who are believed to be of Arab origin, operated in groups of three, according to the report. Some had met Mossad agents in Croatia and Switzerland, where information was exchanged. They had also received orders in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and in Kenya in Nairobi. The five groups had operated in different parts of the country, Sabah reported.

The main targets of the espionage operation were the Palestinians in Turkey and the facilities that housed them, Sabah said.

A report last year claimed that the Palestinian terror group Hamas was secretly operating a facility in Turkey where it carried out cyber attacks and counterintelligence operations against Israel.

The headquarters, which is separate from official Hamas offices in the city, was installed without the knowledge of Turkish authorities, according to the report.

British daily The Telegraph also reported in 2020 that Turkey is granting citizenship to a dozen high-ranking Hamas operatives involved in coordinating terrorist attacks. The report was then confirmed by the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Ankara.

Turkey views Hamas as a legitimate political movement. The country has a long-standing warm relationship with Hamas, which has intensified as relations with Israel have cooled over the past decade. Israel complained to Ankara about its ties to Hamas, but to no avail, according to the report.

In August 2020, Erdogan met with a Hamas delegation that included political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and No.2 terrorist groups Saleh al-Arouri, a senior military commander who has a bounty of US $ 5 million on his head. .

The meeting was harshly condemned by the US State Department at the time, but Turkey’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the criticism, accusing Washington of serving Israel’s interests.

Hamas and the Erdogans AKP party are politically linked. Both have strong ideological ties to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood movement.