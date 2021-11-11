Boris Johnson takes the Conservatives ever deeper into the sleaze bath | Jean Cracé

If only it was that easy. In BorisWorld all Boris Johnson has to do is show up to sprinkle the stardust with some insane optimism and things fall into place. It worked for Brexit and it worked for his 2019 general election campaign. Bertie Booster judged OK. But climate change is a pretty hard nut to crack. The other countries are not so sensitive to its charms and the summit of the Cop26 in Glasgow is likely to end in a disappointment.

Everything Johnson expected to achieve by showing up at Cop26 for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon was guessed. Yet at least he traveled by train this time. Maybe he just couldn’t accept his helplessness and his presence was a complete waste of time. This head-banging talk of negotiators wouldn’t really be enough after all. Either way, there was nothing from Bertie Booster about the 25 minute press conference he gave shortly before returning to London.

It was about as close as ever to Johnson admitting defeat. He made the gesture to say that 1.5 was still alive, but his body language suggested otherwise. His shoulders were hunched over and his opening speech was delivered with little enthusiasm.

We were in the tough jobs, he said. Stuck in a rolling maul in the last stadium. Our children and grandchildren would not forgive us if we did not come to an agreement. And now he would settle for a product that he could sell as important even if it was actually worth nothing. Just to save face. What was needed was more ambition and implementation. It was not clear who he expected to provide them. When are the leaders going to lead? He asked. It’s a question some of us have been asking about him for some time now.

There were a few symbolic questions about the conference, but most of the media already seemed to have decided that Cop26 was not going to be a game-changer the government had tried to make before it started. On the contrary, they used the time to encourage the Prime Minister to break his omert on the sordid Tory. For about a week, Bertie Booster has been unusually quiet.

It soon became clear why. Because Johnson was about to rewrite history to his liking. Even for such an accomplished liar, it was quite something. A deception on the largest scale. A self-deception on the most vulgar of scales. This is Johnson, a man incapable of honesty and lacking in self-esteem, doing everything he can to get away from the crime scene. It is his particular talent. Because he doesn’t always betray his family, friends and colleagues. He also always betrays himself. The self-loathing must be intense.

Boris started by saying that any MP who broke the rules should be punished. Um yes. Only, he seemed to have totally forgotten that Owen Paterson had been convicted of several egregious cases of paid plea. And that Johnson had imposed a three-line whip on his own MPs to suspend his suspension until the matter was reconsidered by a new committee made up of a majority of sympathetic Tory members, who would now come to the right. conclusion. It was about as fishy as it gets.

Yet here’s a Bertie Booster, admittedly on worn out Duracell batteries, trying to present himself as a champion of natural justice. Boris Johnson is going to be very angry when he catches up with Boris Johnson who fucked up so much. He could hardly bring himself to mention Geoffrey Cox. Then again, he must be sick with envy at the amount Geoff has raised since becoming an MP.

From there it was kind of a stack. Johnson was totally unrepentant. He was asked three times to apologize and three times he didn’t say anything. Not even an expression of bad faith regret for any impressions that might have been given. Conservative MPs whose second jobs have come under the microscope due to their own error in judgment could at least hope for a private pardon. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, he also said that the UK is about as uncorrupted a country as you could find 3 million for a peerage, anyone? Then again, this is a prime minister who once said the 250,000 a year for his Telegraph column was chicken feed, so no wonder he couldn’t see what it was.

However, Boris was not finished. He then said there was nothing wrong with second jobs as long as MPs put their constituents first. Something he had not done when he was mayor of London despite being elected to Westminster in 2015. And he insisted that his own behavior was flawless. It was just a matter of nobody paying for the redecorating of their Downing Street apartment. Or if he accepted a free vacation from someone he appointed to the House of Lords. Wrongdoing must be punished, he repeated on several occasions. Maybe he has a subconscious desire to be discovered. One for his therapist.

None of this would have gone well if the Conservatives hoped to end the corruption scandal. Far from killing history, Johnson had pushed politics one step further into the dirt pool by refusing to accept any responsibility. By for the course for a self-destructive narcissist. He was asked why he didn’t stay in Glasgow, even though the chances of a meaningful deal were slim. Just to show he cared. But then he doesn’t really do it. The only thing that really interests him is himself.

