Who will compete with Erdogan in 2023? – Middle East Monitor

Since the 2019 municipal elections, talks about the snap elections in Turkey have not abated, as the opposition has repeatedly demanded, building on its relative progress in these elections and promoting an image of confidence in itself by obtaining a similar victory in the legislative and presidential elections. elections.

On the other hand, the People’s Alliance made up of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) confirms that the elections will not take place early and will take place as scheduled in mid -2023. However, this does not deter opposition from his repeated appeals, especially as it allows him to claim that his popularity is on the rise and the popularity of the ruling party continues to deteriorate and the party is afraid. ballot boxes.

Therefore, despite the emphasis placed by the Peoples Alliance on keeping the date of the elections as is, Turkey has recently been living in an atmosphere of elections without organizing them, in terms of the intensity of polarization, quarrels, clashes and discussions over presidential candidates, in particular.

Given that Erdogan is the natural and expected candidate of the Justice and Development Party and the People’s Alliance, the most pressing issue regarding the upcoming elections is the name of the opposition candidate who will be competing with him.

READ: Turkey’s unemployment rate drops in September

First, it should be noted that elections derive much of their importance from the context in which they take place, which inevitably affects their results to one degree or another. It is not possible to talk about elections and anticipate their results without taking into account the circumstances in which they will take place, in particular the internal economic situation and the most important developments in foreign policy, as well as electoral alliances. , the number of candidates and their names, voters’ preferences, etc.

Secondly, it is important to stress that the odds of winning against Erdogan are not necessarily the only, nor the most important, criteria for selecting the candidate (s) in the running.

In the last presidential elections of 2014, the opposition did not agree on a common candidate and, had they done so, their odds would certainly have been better against Erdogan than when the votes are distributed to more. of an opposition candidate.

Right Party leader Meral Aksener insisted on running as it would have increased her party’s chances of running in the parliamentary elections for the first time after its founding.

The choice of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate was also dictated by factors other than the odds of winning. Kemal Kilicdaroglu was fed up with party leader Muharrem Ince, who had long competed with him for party leadership and had repeatedly lost to Erdogan, so Kilicdaroglu wanted Ince to run to get rid of him in the party, and then for him to lose against Erdogan. For his part, Ince accepted the candidacy as he intended to use his election result against Kilicdaroglu within the party, which later happened and exacerbated the dispute between them, leading Ince to leave the party and recently founded the Homeland party.

Third, and based on the above, one of the most important factors that will affect the outcome of the presidential elections is the extent of the opposition’s ability to agree on a common or consensual candidate. If he does, he increases his chances in the competition, and if he fails, those chances decrease. So far, it seems that the two main opposition parties, the CHP and the Good Party, agree on the need to present a consensual candidate, and it is believed that the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) will support this. candidate from afar, without an official and public position.

Thus, the main criterion for this consensual candidate is that he is acceptable by the CHP and the Right Party, in particular, as well as by other segments of the electorate, and therefore preferably from a right-wing background ( national or conservative) or gives the impression. At the very least, they must be accepted by these groups, which leads to the names of Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, respectively mayors of Istanbul and Ankara.

In theory, former President Abdullah Gul is still the strongest figure against Erdogan, as he again seems capable in theory of winning votes from different parties and specters, including the new parties that have emerged from the womb of Justice and Development. . However, the experience of the 2014 elections clearly tells us that Kilicdaroglu could not convince his party leadership, let alone his base, to make this choice, which will likely be repeated in the next election.

While it seems to many that a character like Ekrem Imamoglu will be most likely to compete with Erdogan in 2023 after his victory in the Greater Istanbul Municipality, we remind them that the calculations of the municipalities differ from that of the presidential elections and, therefore, we ruled out his candidacy against Erdogan. Today party leader Kilicdaroglu is basically saying that Imamoglu and Yavas should remain mayors in Istanbul and Ankara, so as not to lose them again to the benefit of the Justice and Development Party. This means that he does not prefer to nominate one or the other for the presidential elections, and maybe he will want to nominate himself, but the latter two might not agree to this decision, which could open the door to differences within the CHP regarding the elections.

READ: Turkish envoy completes term as President of UNESCO General Conference

In summary, the two main factors affecting the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections are the extent to which the opposition is able to present a consensus candidate and the name of that candidate. This, in itself, is a major challenge for the opposition, as it is not easy to find a candidate who will obtain the votes of the Right Party (Turkish nationalist) and the People’s Democratic Party (Kurdish nationalist) accused of organic ties. and organizational with the PKK.

Things get complicated when new parties are added to the equation, and it is still unclear exactly what their choice will be in the next election: participation of each party individually, joining one of the two existing coalitions, or form a third coalition of small parties.

Finally, and for all the aforementioned reasons and others, it is not possible to speak at this time about the results of the upcoming elections in Turkey, as the elections have to take place in their context. However, it is understandable that the different parties, especially the opposition, are spreading the atmosphere of the elections as this would mobilize supporters and ensure their rallying behind their parties and leadership. This means that it is a partisan interest in the current stage before the elections.

As for the question of the winner of the Turkish presidential elections in 2023, it is still a very premature question, and it should be preceded by the question of candidates and the question of existing electoral alliances, as well as other questions that we already have. discussed in this article. However, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the next elections will be more difficult for Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party than the previous ones. Therefore, everyone sees them as an exceptional election that will paint Turkey’s image for many years to come.

The opinions expressed in this article are the property of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.