Opinion: The truth about Trump is out there. And it’s coming soon





On Monday, Trump called on a federal judge to block the handing over of documents relating to his presidency and the Jan.6 insurgency to the special House committee responsible for investigating the insurgency. While rejecting Trump’s claim, Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote: “Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president.”

With those nine words, she got to the heart of the matter and pushed the former reality TV star closer to a collision with the truth. (Trump has indicated he will appeal the decision.)

Since the American people denied him re-election, Trump has taken extreme measures in an attempt to destroy the well-documented and objective truth of his electoral defeat and replace it with a fantasy of deep corruption at the ballot box. He acted like he was going to be brought back to power, by some bizarre process or another, once enough people believed in the fantasy he was selling. Throughout his life, Trump has acquired power, especially that which accompanies fame, by controlling what others know. In business, he did this by producing a storm of claims on his fortune while keeping verifiable data private. As a politician, he simply refused to release his taxes, as others have done for decades, which meant he was the sole source of information about his businesses. Finally, as president, he offered the American people claims to their wealth that were separate from reality. Although records seem to show he made $ 1.6 billion in outside income while in the White House, he has publicly stated that the presidency cost him billions. It seems likely that he made this claim to emphasize the idea that he had selflessly sacrificed himself to serve.

It is Trump’s obstruction (among other things) that Judge Chutkan seems to be referring to when she says, “Presidents are not kings.”

Of course, she is right. Our government is set up with three branches to allow checks and balances, and to prevent an almighty authoritarian from taking control. This pattern was shaped by those who abhorred the monarchy and sought to build a resilient democracy. Trump was, it seems, the president least interested in democracy and the most envious of dictators and strongmen in the world, who are not burdened with surveillance.

When Judge Chutkan next noted that Trump “is not president,” she struck a blow at anything that fuels his fantasies that he rightfully owes the seat of the Oval Office.

In Trump’s heart beats a force that refuses to accept certain unfortunate realities and then mobilizes him to create an alternative. It was this part of Trump that got him to rally his supporters behind an unproven idea that he was cheated in the election. This led to the bloody January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by those who thought they could reverse the results.

This day of violence means Americans can no longer reliably assume that our political system is peaceful.

The documents Trump has sought to hide include communications logs, video tapes, handwritten notes and more. This kind of evidence, developed outside of Trump’s whirlwind of stories, represents a call to account of the kind that the former president avoided (despite two impeachments) and that many of his opponents feared would never come. It’s safe to say that for years the opponents, critics, and victims of Trump have been frustrated as he shirks responsibility. To those shocked citizens who fear Trump will escape again, like a squid disappearing in a cloud of ink, I would say this time it’s different. Just as Trump no longer has the executive privilege the office can invoke to withhold documents, he no longer has the power to pardon allies who engage in criminal deception on his behalf. Nor can he give people cushy or glamorous jobs, hang medals around their necks, or offer them rides on Air Force One.

Diminished in his power, Trump will join the rest of us watching to see how his former aides and main supporters respond to subpoenas issued by the select committee to investigate the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Former national security adviser and Trump pardon recipient Michael Flynn, Trump 2020 campaign chairman William Stepien and former campaign adviser Jason Miller are among those who have already received subpoenas. Last week, committee chair Representative Bennie Thompson said he had signed about 20 new subpoenas that would be issued “soon.” Trump, who has always seemed to stray from the usual controls that keep others in line, appears to have limited options. He cannot promise or even signal a promise of forgiveness to those facing a criminal conviction for refusing a subpoena or even lying to the authorities. He no longer has that power.

Likewise, Trump would be challenged to provide the lawyers, financial aid, or moral support necessary to help people maintain their denials. In the past, when his main allies were in government or working for Trump companies, he had a lot to offer. Today, he has less.

Overall, the picture suggests that the realities of government are catching up with one of the most creative breakout artists ever seen in American politics. The truth is out there. It’s coming soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/10/opinions/truth-about-trump-is-coming-soon-dantonio/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos