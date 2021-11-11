Zakia Jafri fights: Revisiting the riots in Gujarat and SIT’s Clean Chit in Narendra Modi

Zakia Jafri, widow of assassinated Congressman Ehsan Jafri, questioned SIT’s clean note to Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi during the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

After repeated adjournments for more than 2 years, the Apex tribunal at the end of last month began hearing one of the most important cases involving the country’s top political leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court continued to hear for the third day in a row the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of assassinated Congressman Ehsan Jafri, challenging the special investigation teams’ own memo to Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi. , during the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Ms Jafri, informed the court that his case concerned a larger conspiracy involving bureaucratic inaction, police complacency, and directed and conspired unleashing of violence.

Mr Sibal, pleading on October 26 in this case, told the highest court:

This Republic is too big to look away.

Let’s take a look at the events that unfolded almost 20 years ago after the riots in Godhra, the Gulbarg company massacre in which Ehsan Jafri was killed, and the SIT investigation report which gave unequivocal advice to Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and his senior officials.

riots in gujarat

The fire of a train in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 58 Hindu pilgrimskarsevaksback from Ayodhya, is said to have provoked one of the worst community riots the country has known since independence.

According to official figures, the riots left 1,044 dead, 223 missing and 2,500 injured. Of the dead, 790 were Muslims and 254 Hindus. Numerous brutal killings and rapes were reported as well as widespread looting and destruction of property. Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat and later Prime Minister of India, was accused of initiating and tolerating violence, as were police and government officials who allegedly led the rioters and gave lists of property belonging to him. to Muslims.

Examples of mass violence included the Naroda Patiya massacre that took place right next to a police training camp; the Gulbarg Society massacre where Ehsan Jafri, a former parliamentarian, was among those killed; and several incidents in the town of Vadodara.

gulbarg companymassacre and death of Ehsan Jafri

On February 28, 2002, a crowd of several thousand gathered in front of the Gulbarg Company, a middle and upper class residential colony in northern Ahmedabad.

Eventually, the houses were set on fire one after the other. Residents sought refuge at the Jafris bungalow. However, the rioters did not even spare his bungalow and set it on fire, killing 69 people, including the former parliamentarian, who kept asking the administration for help for hours. Ms. Zakia, who hid in a room on the first floor, survived the attack.

On June 17, 2016, almost 14 years after the massacre, the trial court delivered its verdict in the Gulbarg Society case. The court sentenced 24 people and sentenced 11 defendants to life, 10 years to one defendant and seven years to 12. The trial court called the murders the darkest day in company history. Civilian of Gujarat. The court of first instance and the SIT ruled that the massacre had been provoked by shots fired with Ehsan Jafris’ weapon from his bungalow.

Ms Jafri, now over 80, has been fighting for justice since she first contacted the police in 2006.

SIT probe and clean chit

After the riots in Gujarat, the NHRC filed a petition in 2003 to transfer cases out of state following a flawed investigation by local police and government apathy to take action against misguided police . It was after an extended hearing that in 2008 the Supreme Court ordered an SIT investigation into eight major cases, including Naroda Patiya, Naroda Gam, Gulberg Society, among others.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closing report giving clear advice to then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying he did not there was no evidence against them. A district court and the high court of Gujarat subsequently upheld the SIT report.

However, Ms. Jafri’s case is not the same as that of the Gulberg Company. While the latter deals only with the massacre that took place at the Gulberg Company, Zakia Jafri’s case is a pin of criminal and administrative responsibility and liability in around 300 incidents in 19 districts of Gujarat in 2002.

The other petitioner in this case is Citizens for Justice and Peace, a human rights group led by activist Teesta Setalvad.

Not satisfied with the SIT probe

Representing Ms Jafri on the SC, Kapil Sibal argued that while all the evidence submitted to the SIT deserved a thorough investigation, a closing report was filed without a proper investigation. He also argued that the magistrate refused to consider the issue of the larger conspiracy.

Mr Sibal, in a previous hearing, had argued: Gentlemen, our case was that there was a larger plot at play, where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, speeches by hatred and a conspiracy directed against the outbreak of violence. The magistrate said I would not review it because the Supreme Court is preventing me and is only looking at the Gulberg company case.

The emotional appeal of Sibal and the Tehelka tapes

At today’s Apex court hearing, Mr Sibal became emotional as he spoke of the dangers of community violence and recalled that he lost his maternal grandparents in the violence that followed. the score, Live Law reported.

Mr Sibal argued that the SIT had not arrested any accused, recorded their statements, seized their phones or carried out site visits. He pointed out that the SIT had ignored the tapes of the undercover operation carried out by the magazine Tehalka, in which many people had made open statements about their participation in the violence and the accumulation of weapons and bombs. .

Although the same tapes were used for the conviction in the Naroda Patya case, and although the Gujarat High Court approved the authenticity of the tapes, the SIT ignored them in Zakia Jafri’s complaint. Mr Sibal argued that SIT did not even seize the phones of the people on the tapes and collate their call data records.

“In the Naroda Patya case, the man was convicted on the basis of these magnetic tapes. But as other cases, these tapes are not taken into account, ”said Sibal, adding that this was a“ disturbing and disconcerting ”omission on the part of SIT.

Mr Sibal also read excerpts from the transcripts of the Tehalka report to claim that they showed the plot by members of Bajrang Dal, VHP and Sangh Parivar to stockpile weapons, make diesel bombs and homemade bombs and import ammunition from other states by February 27. , 2002. He argued that the tapes suggested a plot to smuggle dynamite bombs into Ahmedabad from a quarry operated by a VHP worker. These aspects were not considered by the SIT, added Mr Sibal.

Another puzzle for the Modi government

As the center faces the wrath of the highest court in cases such as the spy on Pegasus and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Ms. Jafri’s petition and the regular SC hearings are yet another headache. for the central government headed by Mr. Modi.

Ms Jafri’s call to review the SIT investigation and fully investigate the tragedy for the larger plot may have serious implications for Mr Modi’s own image, who has repeatedly denied the claims. allegations of inaction and indirect encouragement during the riots.

The court will continue to hear the case tomorrow.