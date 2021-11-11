“The Asia-Pacific region must not fall back into the era of the cold war” – Xi Jinping at APEC





The Chinese president said the Asia-Pacific region must avoid a return to the tensions of the Cold War.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China In a speech at a business meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned against rekindling the past. “Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles for geopolitical reasons are doomed to failure,” he said in a pre-recorded video released at the APEC business leaders conference. . “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.” The comments come as China comes face to face with Asian countries, Australia and the United States, as it seeks to expand its influence in the region. However, Xi also affirmed China’s support for free trade, climate change measures and cooperation to tackle the Covid pandemic, which he called a “once-in-a-century test. crucial for the future of humanity “. He said China will continue to open its economy to foreign companies with fair and equal treatment while putting the environment, climate and innovation at the forefront. “We in the Asia-Pacific region should make this post-pandemic recovery a green time and take the lead in providing a scientific response to climate change. “ Shortly after Xi’s speech came the announcement that the United States and China had made a joint statement at the COP26 climate change conference to work together to achieve the 1.5 ° temperature target. vs. APEC is hosted by New Zealand, and all events take place virtually. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened the chief executive’s meeting by saying that people’s health is intrinsically linked to economic health and that APEC members have rejected protectionism and are taking concrete steps to end human rights abuses. fossil fuel subsidies.

Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

