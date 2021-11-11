Sleaze Shambles warns of Boris Johnson’s upcoming Brexit battle

In another life Boris Johnson might have spent his days trying out the handles of parked cars. The British Prime Minister is a chancellor, a man who believes in pushing his luck. He cares little about the consequences because he trusts himself to come out of any ordeal and conducts his policy with a smirk as if we were all in the game. It is a winning formula.

Yet there are costs, as Conservative MPs who read unflattering reports on their outside revenues can attest. They know they have to thank the Owen Paterson Standards Debacle for this scrutiny. Johnson’s half-formed wheezing to dilute the independent scrutiny of MPs and pull his colleague Paterson off the hook for gross violations of parliamentary rules created a painful Newtonian backlash.

Johnson’s rapid retreat also reminds his troops that despite all the Churchillian rhetoric, he’s often the first to head for the hills when he feels the fight is no longer worth it. It is not always a weakness. Johnson doesn’t feel pressured to defend a losing position. But at least two Tory MPs are now facing calls for new standards inquiries because he has failed to act on the consequences of his bet.

This offers bigger lessons for both his allies at home and his opponents in the EU as he embarks on a new fight with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol, which Unionists anger , created a trade barrier between Great Britain and the province.

No matter how important it was when he signed it, for Johnson it’s an unfinished business and he’s determined to change it. He and his Brexit Minister Lord Frost have so far played a weak hand well. The protocol is undoubtedly having negative effects on trade between Northern Ireland and Britain and their hard-line stance has secured concessions on controls on goods, which they say would not have materialized otherwise. Another leader may have already declared victory, but the first lesson is that Johnson doesn’t roll into his hand while there are still cards in the deck.

There is a lot in the current row that suits her style. For most of the year, he wielded the threat of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which allows a party to suspend part of the deal if it causes serious “social or economic damage.” What should be an exhaust valve for specific issues is seen by Johnson as a lever to try to rewrite the chord.

That moment is drawing near and has prompted threats of bellicose retaliation from the EU, although Frost has said the UK “is not there yet.” But if and when Johnson kicks off the process, he can start small and grow. The mechanisms allow for delays before each response from the EU, which means it can roll back if the price, whether targeted retaliatory tariffs or more disruptive checks in Calais, seems too high. Even the nuclear option proposed by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney – to end the UK / EU trade deal – requires a year’s notice, giving Johnson time, but at the cost of economic uncertainty.

The second lesson is that Johnson will back down when he’s underwater. The story of his Brexit negotiations is to talk hard and then give in. The fight for the protocol shows how much he gave in when he signed it in 2019. A year later, he agreed to a trade deal that provided him little benefit. For all of his fighting talk of going away without a deal, Johnson never did. Since its basic demands go beyond what the EU is prepared to grant, it’s a safe bet that the same will be true again.

<>

Great Britain after Brexit newsletter Keep up to date with the latest developments, post-Brexit, with original weekly news from our public policy editor Peter Foster and FT’s senior editors. register here.

The third unfortunate lesson for the UK is that the sooner the EU responds with disproportionate force, the sooner it will back down. Some in the EU see this clearly, speaking of the need to show “climbing dominance”. Johnson won’t for long jeopardize the votes on mainland Britain for a trade war with Northern Ireland. His allies may applaud a prime minister struggling with Brussels, but they and the media could quickly turn around in the face of economic damage and empty shelves.

This means that his own cheerleaders need to give him the option to retire when he’s ready. And here’s another warning from the Paterson saga. While the blame lies with Johnson, a common factor in the Brexit turmoil and the Paterson episode are those Tory MPs, the “Spartans” that push him to hard positions. Johnson fears and appeases that rebellious old guard of former cabinet ministers and longtime backbenchers – the has-beens and never-weres – who destroyed Theresa May.

Driven by an insurgent mindset, they and Johnson convinced themselves that Paterson was the victim of an anti-Brexit and left-wing standards commissioner and a rigged process – rather than his own madness. Since the greatest risk to Johnson’s post as PM will come when his MPs no longer see him as a winner, there is a price in alienating voters to appease unreliable allies who often have poor judgment. Politics.

Johnson takes modest pleasure in biting the bear of the EU. But it risks economic and political consequences which, as in the Paterson case, far outweigh the potential gain. The danger is more a miscalculation. The EU, France in particular, is losing patience with a man whom it considers to be an actor of bad faith. He too is capable of mistakes, pushing him into a corner with no line of retreat.

Johnson will continue to try the handles on the car until it is against his interests. There is of course a price to be paid in the instability in Northern Ireland. But where it is spoiled, it will continue to grow. It’s not a bad tactic for the weaker party, as long as they know when to step back.

[email protected]