Trump slams Cheney after New Hampshire remarks





Former President Trump hit back at Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney In New Hampshire, Cheney says Trump “at war” with the Constitution Kinzinger says he considered shooting a weapon on Jan.6. cost the long-term GOP PLUS on Wednesday after the Wyoming Republican used a speech in New Hampshire to denounce him as a domestic threat that wants to undo the foundations of our constitutional republic.

Typically, the former president made a statement mocking Cheney for her supposedly low approval rating before calling her a threat to a free and fair election because she dismissed the baseless claim of Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

With a 19% approval rating in Wyoming, people are wise towards Liz Cheney. She is a threat to free and fair elections, which are the lifeblood of our country, because she has so easily caved in on the crime of the century, Trump said, repeating a phrase he often uses to describe his election allegations.

It is unclear which poll Trump is referring to with his claim that Cheneys has an approval rating of 19%. A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to a survey of the number.

Trump also hit Cheney for his post on the Democratic-led House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol by a host of former supporters of the president, the accusing them of spreading their lies further.

Cheney is much more unpopular than his father, who has just lost his job as the least popular vice president in American history to Kamala Harris Kamala Harris McConnell: Midterms 2022 will be “a very good election for Republicans” The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Did Democrats misinterpret the 2020 voter call for change? Christie on the 2020 Election: “It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s over” PLUS, he said. Democrats would never support a Liz Cheney in their ranks. If we had had free and fair media, instead of corrupt media, these election results would never have been allowed to happen. The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!

The former president’s remarks came a day after Cheney gave a scathing rebuke against the former president at a free speech event in New Hampshire. In her remarks, she lambasted Trump as a danger to both the GOP and the United States, and berated Republican leaders who nodded to the former president.

Political leaders who remain silent in the face of these false and dangerous claims are helping a former president at war with the rule of law and the Constitution, “she said.

The back-and-forth between Trump and Cheney is nothing new. He has pursued her on several occasions since she voted earlier this year to impeach him for his role in the January 6 riot, and has vowed to campaign against her in her 2022 re-election bid.

Trump has already endorsed one of Cheneys’ main challengers, Wyoming lawyer Harriett Hageman.

Cheney, meanwhile, has not given up on criticizing Trump, despite a violent backlash from the right. She has repeatedly described him as a threat to the country and urged Republicans to drop him as a standard bearer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/581028-trump-slams-cheney-after-new-hampshire-remarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos