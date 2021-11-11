Judge Again Rejects Trump’s Efforts To Delay Jan 6 Committee Nomination For White House Files





In her latest ruling, the judge said her previous rationale dictated that she should dismiss Trump’s request for a temporary order preventing disclosure of the documents pending further legal action.

This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying an injunction in the first place to grant an injunction now, Chutkan wrote.

The National Archives, which houses the Trump archives, intends to provide a small initial slice to congressional investigators on Friday afternoon. But the question of whether this transfer takes place now appears to be up to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s lawyers have already appealed Chutkans’ decision denying a preliminary injunction in the case. They are expected to file a motion later Wednesday for a temporary remedy that would prevent the Archives from turning over the records while the appeals court and possibly the Supreme Court considers Trump’s claims for privilege.

The first installment of recordings Trump seeks to block includes files for his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as call and visitor logs. An additional set is to be provided to the committee on November 26th.

Chutkan heard oral arguments last week as part of Trump’s emergency effort to block the committee. On Monday evening, before Chutkan spoke on the matter, Trump urged the judge to preventively block the effect of his ruling in order to give him time to appeal before Friday’s deadline. But Chutkan quickly rejected the request, calling it legally flawed because it could not block a decision that had not been made.

In his 39-page decision on Tuesday, Chutkan again denied Trump’s efforts to delay committees’ access to his documents, saying his role as the former president gave him no power to topple the sitting president over matters of executive privilege, particularly on a matter of serious national importance.

Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president, she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/10/judge-rejects-trumps-records-jan-6-committee-520768 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos