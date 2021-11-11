Howard Stern thinks he would beat Donald Trump in a presidential race: there’s no way I’ll lose





DJ Howard Stern has said that if he and former President Donald Trump run for office, he will beat Trump.

Stern commented on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, November 9.

On his strategy to beat Trump in the race for the White House in 2024, Stern said he would play the snippet of Trump’s appeal with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to find enough votes to defeat Joe Biden. During the call, which took place in January, Trump said he was duped into the victory.

During the call, Trump said: What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us, because we have won the state.

Stern told his listeners that there would be no way to lose an election race if he played this clip multiple times.

Stern said: I would just sit there and play this f ****** clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again. There’s no way I’m losing it.

His co-host Robin Quivers said: If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him, to which Stern replied: It’s my plan.

Rapper Kanye West and Donald Trump

(Getty Images)

Last week, rapper Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, reiterated his support for Trump in a new interview.

The artist said in a recent high-profile interview on Revolt TVs’ Drink Champs podcast that I still have a red hat today, I’ll let you know.

He added: I might not have it [at the moment], but I’ll let you know where I am.

The red MAGA caps became a symbol of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Ye unsuccessfully ran his own presidential campaign in 2020 as Trump ran for re-election.

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and took office in January 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/howard-stern-donald-trump-president-b1955448.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos