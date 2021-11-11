Politics
Narendra Modi responds as US becomes 101st member of the International Solar Alliance
The launch of the ISA was announced by the Prime Minister and François Hollande on November 30, 2015, during the 21st session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate change in Paris.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav with John Kerry, the President’s Special Envoy for Climate, after the United States agreed to join the ISA. Image courtesy: @ byadavbjp / Twitter
The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to catalyze the global energy transition through a solar approach.
“In a big push to accelerate the global adoption of solar energy, John Kerry, the President’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, announced at the UNFCCC COP26 that the United States of America ( United States) have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as a member country. », Read the press release from the Ministry of the Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
“We are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to create,” said Kerry.
Accelerating the deployment of solar energy globally is key to keeping a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on warming within reach. The United States is pleased to join the @isolaralliance To # COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister arenarendramodi and @byadavbjp for standing up for this important business.
– Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) November 10, 2021
Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said the move “will strengthen the ISA and propel future action to provide a clean energy source for the world.”
“Happy that the United States is now officially part of the ISA, a visionary initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 at the COP in Paris. The number of countries that are now part of the ISA is now 101, ”Yadav tweeted.
The United States of America becomes the 101st member nation of the International Solar Alliance to # COP26 @ClimateEnvoy @byadavbjp arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/od5x5KFFdn
– International Solar Alliance (@isolaralliance) November 10, 2021
“Move will strengthen the ISA and propel future actions to provide a clean energy source to the world,” Yadav added.
Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of ISA, said: “The US endorsement of the ISA framework and approach is an encouraging development, especially as our 101st member country, which is a milestone in itself, demonstrating that nations around the world recognize the economic and climate value of solar energy mitigation, as well as the potential of this energy source as a catalyst for transition global energy, ”the statement added.
The launch of the ISA was announced by Prime Minister Modi and François Hollande, former French President, on November 30, 2015, during the 21st session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP-21) in Paris.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attended the launch, alongside heads of around 120 countries who affirmed their participation in the Alliance to devote efforts to promoting solar energy.
The framework was first released for country support in 2016. The framework emphasizes global relevance and local benefits for all countries through collaborations, with key ISA interventions focusing on on readiness and enabling activities, risk mitigation and innovative financing instruments to facilitate the promotion and deployment of solar technologies in target markets, the statement said.
The approach and methods detailed in the framework have already yielded results, with ISA building a pipeline of solar projects of nearly 5 GW of installed capacity. The detailed approach within this framework will result in a vision of interconnected global networks, which was formalized and jointly launched under the name of the “Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid” (GGI-OSOWOG), at the Leaders’ Summit. worlds of COP26. in Glasgow on November 2, 2021 by the UK Presidency of COP26 and the Indian Presidency of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
Earlier at COP26, the United States also joined the five-member GGI-OSOWOG Steering Committee, the United States, Australia, France, United Kingdom and India and endorsed the Declaration. One Sun with 80 countries.
United States of America Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, “The Grid-Sun combination will save the planet. The GGI-OSOWOG focuses on the two most important pieces of the puzzle. a partner with GGI-OSOWOG. “
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the United States’ membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said it would further strengthen the alliance in its common quest to harness solar energy for a sustainable planet.
Modi, tagging Kerry’s previous tweet, said: “Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and warmly welcome the United States to @isolaralliance.”
Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and warmly welcomes the United States to the @isolaralliance. This will further strengthen the Alliance in our common quest to harness solar energy for a sustainable planet. https://t.co/vWlzCmws3q
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021
This will further strengthen the alliance in our common quest to harness solar energy for a sustainable planet, Modi said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter: “More electricity for solar power! A very warm welcome to the United States as they join the International Solar Alliance at # COP26 today. With this, the United States becomes the 101st country to sign the @isolaralliance framework agreement. “
With entries from ANI and PTI
