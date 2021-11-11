They raised millions for Trump. Has hardly spent any on him. Now they are charged.





Tunstall, 34, has been linked to a number of political action committees, including this spring using Trump’s name to raise funds. Campaign finance disclosures have shown that these PACs contributed little or no of that money to the campaign or to Trump’s causes. And Tunstall is said to have used the returns to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself, or described as such online.

Scam PACs have proliferated on the political fundraising scene over the past decade. A POLITICO investigation in 2019 identified more than a dozen pro-Trump PACs with no real connection to the president, including a committee run by Tunstall. The phenomenon has become serious enough to trigger an FBI warning earlier this year, urging potential donors to be on the lookout for such programs.

The operator of another pro-Trump PAC scam admitted in May that he had defrauded Trump supporters and pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with the operation. The FEC, meanwhile, assessed options to tackle fraudulent PACs and received recommendations from a task force on the issue this spring.

The indictment indicted on Wednesday by prosecutors came ahead of the 2016 election, when Tunstall, Reyes and Davies formed two PACs claiming to support the right-wing and left-wing candidates, respectively.

The indictment does not name any of the candidates, but makes it clear that the Liberty Action Group PAC defendants claimed to support the then-candidate Trump and their Progressive Priorities PAC claimed to support Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Both PACs made false and misleading statements in robocalls and in print and radio advertisements soliciting donations, which sought to portray the committees as being affiliated with or working to financially support both directly and indirectly their respective candidates, said prosecutors. They offered campaign stickers like stickers and signed photos as rewards for larger donations.

Instead, Tunstall, Reyes and Davies used the funds they acquired through the scheme to pay for additional fraudulent solicitations of money, to get rich directly and to support their independent and unrelated business ventures, according to the act of charge, which accuses PACs of reporting little or no operating expenses when the money has been transferred to defendants or falsely reported as advertising expenses.

The defendants are also said to have used the names of other people, including a friend of Davies, his girlfriend at the time, an associate of Davies and an accountant who did compliance work for PACs in order to cover up their involvement in PACs. fraudulent campaign fundraising records, sometimes without others knowing and occasionally forging other names on FEC or other related documents.

Finally, prosecutors allege that a third-party vendor common to both committees was used to launder more than $ 350,000 in illegal proceeds from bank accounts owned or controlled by Tunstall and Reyes.

Attempts to reach Tunstall and Reyes failed. There were no readily available contact details for Davies.

Prosecutors say Tunstall and Reyes overpaid the seller, a limited company that broadcast robocalls, and then caused the company to transfer the excess funds in a series of nearly two dozen transactions between June 2016 and April 2017 on bank accounts owned by three companies: Matte Media Creations and Supreme Dream Media, which Tunstall controlled, and Modern Media Group, which Reyes controlled. In other cases, defendants or their related companies have received payments from at least one of the committees themselves.

Tunstall made his first appearance in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Reyes and Davies will make their initial appearances on Wednesday in U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of California and the Western District of Texas, respectively.

If convicted on all counts, Tunstall and Reyes face up to 125 years in prison, while Davies faces up to 65 years in prison if found guilty on all counts. .

