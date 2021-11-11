Foreign Minister visits Indonesia to build partnership for the future





Foreign Minister lands in world’s fourth largest country by population

Truss aimed at improving economic, technological and security ties as part of the plan to create a freedom network with key partners

The visit will strengthen security ties in cyber and the fight against terrorism Foreign Minister Liz Truss is in Jakarta today (November 11) to forge closer security and economic ties with the world’s fourth most populous country on the final leg of her Southeast Asia tour. During her visit, Liz Truss will meet with President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for talks on economic diplomacy, trade and technology dialogue, as well as foreign policy issues. Truss sees Indonesia as a key partner for Global Britain as the world’s fourth largest country in terms of population with around 272 million people. The Indonesian is expected to more than quintuple his GDP (PPP $) by 532% between 2020 and 2050 *. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said: Closer ties to Indonesia – as the fourth largest country in the world in terms of population and current and future economic strength – will help secure a prosperous future for Britain and provide for our people. Our current relationship is undernourished and I want to deepen it in key areas such as technology, trade, investment and security as part of the plan to build a freedom network with key partners. During her visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Launch the first joint working group with the Indonesian National Counterterrorism Agency, which combats extremism.

Visit the Indonesian National Agency for Cybercrime and Cryptography to facilitate further collaboration in the areas of cybercrime, security and capacity building.

Host a Build Back Better World roundtable with senior finance executives to promote investment in Indonesia, which will help UK businesses. The Foreign Minister will also meet with ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim to build on the UK’s recent accession to Dialogue Partner status and discuss collaboration to address the current crisis in Myanmar. . The visit follows the recent arrival of the UK Carrier Strike Group to the region as well as the successful joint exercise of HMS Richmond with the Indonesian Navy in October. Background * Economist Intelligence Unit forecasts (2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-visits-indonesia-to-build-partnership-for-the-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

