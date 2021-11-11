Prime Minister Modi “wholeheartedly” welcomes US to ISA, says he will further strengthen alliance

On Wednesday November 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the United States to the International Solar Alliance led by India. countries agreed to develop a network to work on reducing dependence on fossil fuels and move towards solar energy as an alternative to the former. On Wednesday, the United States became the 101st member of the ISA, a development that will further strengthen the Alliance’s common quest to harness solar power for a sustainable planet, according to Prime Minister Modi.

It should be mentioned that ISA’s stated mission is to rapidly increase the use of solar energy so that the world can reach an ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, in the aim to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5C. The Alliance recognizes that achieving this goal will be an incredible challenge. However, she also believes it is essential to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modis’ remarks came after Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav revealed the development on Twitter with a post in which he wrote: “Glad the The United States is now officially part of the International Solar Alliance, a visionary initiative launched by Prime Minister Shri @ narendramodi Ji in 2015 at the Paris COP. The number of countries that are now part of @isolaralliance is now 101 ( sic) “. In the following tweet, Yadav also informed that the parties have discussed issues such as climate finance, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and its adaptation, etc.

The United States is “happy” to join the ISA

Meanwhile, US Representative John Kerry said America is happy to join the alliance. In a Twitter post, Kerry praised Yadav and PM Modi for championing this important business. He also said it was important to speed up the deployment of solar energy across the world in order to keep a 1.5 ° C limit of warming close at hand.

On Monday, ISA joined forces with major in research publication and information analysis, Elsevier, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to launch a new journal aimed at improving research on the use of water. ‘solar energy. According to PTI, the new publication is designed as an open access journal, offering readers freely accessible articles. “We are very proud to launch ‘Solar Compass’, an important vehicle for increasing understanding and research on the use of solar energy,” said ISA Director General Ajay Mathur.

