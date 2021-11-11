Chinese President Xi Jinping warns of return to “cold war”

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a return to a new cold war in the Asia-Pacific region, during remarks on the sidelines of this year’s APEC summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the Asia-Pacific region cannot return to “the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.”

Xi made the remarks Thursday at a business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by New Zealand.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” he said.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.

The Chinese president also called for cooperation against common challenges, including climate change and the lack of COVID-19 vaccination in developing countries.

Xi called for a joint effort to make vaccines more accessible to developing countries.

“We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he said.

Xi’s comments come as U.S. media reports that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will be holding a virtual summit next week.

China and the United States also announced Wednesday at COP26 an agreement between China and the United States to strengthen cooperation on climate change.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have grown, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin condemning a recent visit to Taiwan by US lawmakers as a “serious violation.”

“China strongly opposes it and has made solemn representations to the United States,” Wang said in a daily briefing on Wednesday.

U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (local time) aboard a military plane that departed shortly after, according to Taiwan’s state-run news agency.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said congressional visits often use military planes and travel to Taiwan “is relatively common and consistent with state obligations. United under the Law on Relations with Taiwan ”.

While the United States transferred recognition of the government-in-exile from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, its official policy toward the island under the Taiwan Relations Act is one of “strategic ambiguity.”

Concretely, this means that Washington has repeatedly declared that it supports Taiwan’s self-defense and opposes “any unilateral change in the status quo.”

China regards Taiwan as a “separatist province” and has pledged to take control of the island by force if necessary.

Earlier this year, senior U.S. military officials said Beijing would likely try to use force in its plans for Taiwan over the next six years, while other U.S. officials believe China’s timeline may be longer. early.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday warned that the United States and its allies “will take action” against China if it moves militarily to Taiwan.

“There are many countries – both in the region and beyond – that would view any unilateral action of using force to disrupt the status quo as a significant threat to peace and security, and they too would take action. if that happens, ”says Blinken.

Taiwan is expected to be a source of tension at this year’s APEC summit from November 8-12.

Taiwan – which is one of the 21 nations that make up APEC – is expected to use the summit to seek support for its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Taiwan applied to join the pact in late September, just days after China filed its own application.

However, Taiwan said that if China joined the CPTPP first, its case for membership would be “in danger”.

China, for its part, criticized Taiwan’s candidacy, saying it opposed the island’s accession to all official international agreements and organizations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in September, “We resolutely oppose any country’s official trade with Taiwan, and we resolutely oppose the Taiwan region joining any agreement. and official organization ”.