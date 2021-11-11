Georgia prosecutors treat Trump like crime boss over election threats





On January 2, 2020, Donald Trump made Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an offer he hoped the Georgian official could not refuse. “I just want to find 11,780 votes – which is one more than us, because we won the state,” said the former president in the now infamous phone call to the center of a possible investigation on the racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia.

“I felt then – and still believe today – that this was a threat,” Raffensperger wrote in his memoir, “Integrity Matters,” published last week. Among those who seem to agree with Raffensperger is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Earlier this year, Willis’s office sent letters to a number of Georgian officials Trump tried to enlist in his efforts to overturn the state election, including Raffensperger and Governor Brain Kemp, their asking to keep all records which “could be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of those who administered this election.”

Now this investigation appears to be shifting into high gear. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that a special grand jury may soon be formed, and on Monday Raffensperger confirmed that his office had cooperated with the investigation. “The district attorney, they interviewed some of our people here, and they asked for documents, which we provided,” Raffensperger told MSNBC’s Stephanie Rhule. (A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.)

Even though the investigation appears to be moving forward, it remains under wraps – the prosecutor’s office has not provided any information on when a special grand jury might be summoned, or on potential crimes it could be responsible for investigating. But Willis’ background, his hires, and his communications with Georgia officials all seem to indicate that the Fulton County DA is aiming to use Georgia’s Racketeering and Bribery Law or the RICO Law, typically used to prosecute members of a crime syndicate, to go after the former president and his allies.

As an assistant district attorney, Willis cut her teeth building a RICO case against Atlanta teachers and principals who were later convicted of conspiring to cheat on the standardized tests of the State. His office retained the services of John Floyd, an expert on Georgian racketeering laws, who worked with Willis to secure 11 convictions in the fraud scandal.

“This prosecutor has already tried RICO cases in Georgia in politically sensitive situations, he has done so effectively, obtained convictions and perhaps retained the most important Georgian expert RICO to be part of his team”, said Norm Eisen, senior executive. Brookings Institute Fellow in Washington DC “When you put it all together, it shows that not only is a RICO charge possibly appropriate, but also likely. “

Eisen was among six co-authors of a report released last month that details the various criminal laws that Trump and his associates may have broken while working to overturn the election. The analysis includes a section that focuses specifically on Georgia’s RICO law, which Eisen says is even more expensive than the federal racketeering law.

“The point of doing RICO,” says Eisen, “is because it allows the prosecutor to indict a wide range of activities, and that’s certainly what you have here with the former president in his attack. against the election results in Georgia. It wasn’t just a call to Secretary Raffensperger – it was a whole series of acts, both before and after that call, and involving other individuals, and possibly other entities, including the campaign. And the RICO Act is there to allow this kind of set of activities to be billed. “

Unlike a regular criminal prosecution where only facts relevant to the charges laid can be presented to form a case, a RICO prosecution focuses on establishing a larger pattern of misconduct. That way, as Eisen puts it, such a lawsuit “allows you to tell the jury the whole story of what happened.” This is also accompanied by stiffer penalties. If found guilty under the law, the former president and his associates could face up to 20 years in prison in addition to heavy fines. But to get a RICO conviction, prosecutors must show that at least two of the 40 offenses covered by the law have been committed.

Eisen and his colleagues have identified at least five RICO-eligible offenses that Trump may have committed in his campaign to overturn the election results. A jury might be convinced, for example, that the former president committed the crime of misrepresentation not only when he insisted he won the election on his appeal with Raffensperger, but when he relied on debunked conspiracies – that thousands of pounds of ballot papers had been shredded. , late delivery drop boxes and deceased people allowed to vote – to substantiate his case. When he asked the Secretary of State to annul the election based on these lies, he may have sought false oaths. He could be found guilty of influencing a witness for telling Raffensperger and his general counsel that they were at a “big risk” for insisting that the election was fair.

RICO, says Eisen, “is a very, very serious set of allegations that really should only be used for the most serious misconduct possible. But I think we have it here. What could be more serious than a president who would have tried to overturn a legal election and seize power? “

It should be noted, however, that a special grand jury like the one allegedly imminent in Georgia can only issue subpoenas and gather information. Once prosecutors have what they deem sufficient evidence of a crime, they will need to present it to a regular grand jury in order to secure criminal charges. (A spokesperson for Willis’ office did not respond to questions about the timing of the investigation and whether, if sufficient evidence of guilt was found, the prosecutor would be able to summon a grand jury. ordinary within a reasonable period of time, given the current backlog in Fulton County.)

But this evidence appears to be mounting: In addition to cooperation from the Secretary of State’s office, Willis’ team are said to be working with the January 6 Congressional committee to secure White House documents relevant to the investigation. Late Tuesday night, a federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent the committee from accessing these documents.

