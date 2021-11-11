“He hates being called a loser”: Donald Trump will no longer run for president, says former security adviser





Donald Trump will not run for the US presidency in the next round of elections because he is afraid of not winning, his former national security adviser has predicted.

John Bolton, who worked under the former president, said he did not think Mr Trump would run for the presidential election because he feared he would be called a “loser”.

His comments come after months of teasing Mr. Trump and his team over another presidential bid in 2024, he said earlier this week that he was “certainly thinking about it.”

Bolton told ITV’s Peston program: “I think he knows deep down, although he’ll never admit it, he lost in 2020 and he’s very worried about losing in 2024 because if he hate anything in the world, he hates being called a loser.

“And the last thing he wants is to make history as having lost in the last election.

“Now I think he’s going to talk about running over and over until the very last moment because if he ever said he wasn’t going to be a candidate it would turn off the spotlight, and he doesn’t like that. no more.”

John Bolton: Trump will continue to bluff that he is running for president again to stay in the spotlight

Mr Bolton also believes Mr Trump could even go so far as to attempt to be a “kingmaker in the Republican nomination process”.

“But I’m going to give you a firm prediction – he won’t show up in 2024,” he added.

Mr Bolton also believes that Mr Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, will not stand for re-election either and that “the Democratic field will be wide open”.

The former national security adviser said he did not vote for Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden in the 2020 election and “was writing on behalf of a true conservative Republican.”

John Bolton said his former boss didn’t like to be called a “loser” Credit: AP

His comments come after the former president told Fox News he would wait until after midterm to announce whether he will run again, leaving other potential Republican candidates in limbo.

He added: “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision.”

Although he has not launched an official campaign, Mr. Trump has organized a number of rallies this year under the slogan “Save America”.

Last month, he launched a new social media platform, TRUTH Social, nine months after being kicked from Twitter and Facebook for his role in inciting a deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. Mr Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its social media app is to create a rival to the big tech companies that shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Watch Peston’s show Wednesday at 10:45 p.m. on ITV and before on Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-11-10/trump-wont-run-for-president-again-because-he-hates-being-a-loser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos