Politics
Boris Johnson: MPs “should be punished” if they break rules on second jobs
10 November 2021, 16:57 | Updated: November 10, 2021, 10:08 PM
Boris Johnson has warned MPs they “should be punished” if they break second job rules.
The prime minister told the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday that his colleagues “must put their work first” and that those who break the rules will be investigated.
His warning came as former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox said he did not believe he had broken rules prohibiting MPs from using their parliamentary offices for external affairs.
Labor has referred Sir Geoffrey to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently participating in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his Westminster office.
Read more: Geoffrey Cox: “It’s up to the voters to decide if my work outside Parliament is reasonable”
Read more: Does your MP have a second job? Find out here
Responding to questions about second jobs, Mr Johnson said it was “crucial” for MPs to follow the rules, but declined to comment – or apologize – on individual cases.
“On second jobs, I would say that for hundreds of years MPs went to parliament and also worked as doctors, lawyers or soldiers or firefighters or writers, or all kinds of other trades and vocations,” a- he declared.
“And by and large the people of Britain have understood that this has actually strengthened our democracy, because people basically think that parliamentarians need to have some experience of the world.
“But, if this system is to endure today, then it is crucial that MPs follow the rules.
“And the rules say two crucial things: You have to put your job as a Member of Parliament first and focus primarily and foremost on your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament.”
Read more: The police met “considering” the call to investigate the scandal of the conservatives “cash for honors”
The second-job feud erupted last week after Tory MP Owen Paterson was found to have repeatedly pressured ministers and officials on behalf of two companies he worked for as a paid consultant.
Tory MPs were furious after being ordered to vote for a system overhaul that could have allowed Paterson to appeal a recommended six-week suspension, only to get ministers to abandon the plan when parties in opposition refused to cooperate.
The Conservative MP then resigned from the “cruel world of politics”.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s lack of contrition showed he did not care about the “corruption” engulfing his party and his government.
“Instead of taking responsibility, the Prime Minister is taking the mickey from the British people and will not clean up their mess,” she said.
“He thinks it’s a rule for him and another rule for everyone.”
Read more: Sir Geoffrey Cox could be investigated after claiming to use Parliament’s office for a second job
In his brief press conference on Wednesday – which lasted 22 minutes – Mr Johnson also attempted to defend the UK government, assuring world leaders that the UK was “not a corrupt country at all”.
He said: “Since we are in an international context and we are speaking in front of international colleagues, I want to say something which I hope is not taken in a spirit of chauvinism.
“I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, nor do I think our institution is corrupt.
“I think it’s very, very important to say that.
“We have a very, very hard system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media.
“I think what you have are cases where, unfortunately, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is that they face appropriate sanctions. “
The Prime Minister also insisted that all his activities as a Member of Parliament and Minister are in accordance with the rules.
He said at the press conference: “All of my statements are by the rules, and you can certainly study them, and it will remain the case.”
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-tory-mp-sleaze-cop26/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]