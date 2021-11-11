Boris Johnson: MPs “should be punished” if they break rules on second jobs

Boris Johnson has told MPs they will be investigated if they break the rules.



Boris Johnson has warned MPs they “should be punished” if they break second job rules.

The prime minister told the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday that his colleagues “must put their work first” and that those who break the rules will be investigated.

His warning came as former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox said he did not believe he had broken rules prohibiting MPs from using their parliamentary offices for external affairs.

Labor has referred Sir Geoffrey to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently participating in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his Westminster office.

Responding to questions about second jobs, Mr Johnson said it was “crucial” for MPs to follow the rules, but declined to comment – or apologize – on individual cases.

“On second jobs, I would say that for hundreds of years MPs went to parliament and also worked as doctors, lawyers or soldiers or firefighters or writers, or all kinds of other trades and vocations,” a- he declared.

“And by and large the people of Britain have understood that this has actually strengthened our democracy, because people basically think that parliamentarians need to have some experience of the world.

“But, if this system is to endure today, then it is crucial that MPs follow the rules.

“And the rules say two crucial things: You have to put your job as a Member of Parliament first and focus primarily and foremost on your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament.”

The second-job feud erupted last week after Tory MP Owen Paterson was found to have repeatedly pressured ministers and officials on behalf of two companies he worked for as a paid consultant.

Tory MPs were furious after being ordered to vote for a system overhaul that could have allowed Paterson to appeal a recommended six-week suspension, only to get ministers to abandon the plan when parties in opposition refused to cooperate.

The Conservative MP then resigned from the “cruel world of politics”.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s lack of contrition showed he did not care about the “corruption” engulfing his party and his government.

“Instead of taking responsibility, the Prime Minister is taking the mickey from the British people and will not clean up their mess,” she said.

“He thinks it’s a rule for him and another rule for everyone.”

In his brief press conference on Wednesday – which lasted 22 minutes – Mr Johnson also attempted to defend the UK government, assuring world leaders that the UK was “not a corrupt country at all”.

He said: “Since we are in an international context and we are speaking in front of international colleagues, I want to say something which I hope is not taken in a spirit of chauvinism.

“I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, nor do I think our institution is corrupt.

“I think it’s very, very important to say that.

“We have a very, very hard system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media.

“I think what you have are cases where, unfortunately, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is that they face appropriate sanctions. “

The Prime Minister also insisted that all his activities as a Member of Parliament and Minister are in accordance with the rules.

He said at the press conference: “All of my statements are by the rules, and you can certainly study them, and it will remain the case.”