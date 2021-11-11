Trump loses emergency offer to block recordings of Jan.6 riot investigation





Former President Donald Trump

Youri Gripas | Reuters

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s emergency request to keep a large number of White House files out of the hands of lawmakers investigating the deadly invasion of Capitol Hill on January 6.

Trump’s legal team will now look to an appeals court to prevent the National Archives from disclosing these documents to the House select committee investigating. US archivist David Ferriero is expected to begin handing over these documents on Friday.

The latest move came a day after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied two different attempts by Trump’s attorney to block the release of the disputed files.

In his Wednesday night order, Chutkan said: “Despite seeking essentially the same relief as in his initial preliminary injunction motion, [Trump] did not put forward any new fact or argument that would persuade the court to reconsider “its decision from a day earlier.

The judge noted that Trump had already filed a notice of appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and was “therefore free to seek redress in this court” before Friday.

“This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying an injunction in the first place to grant an injunction now,” Chutkan concluded.

A day earlier, the judge had rejected Trump’s offer to prevent the National Archives from giving House investigators a slice of documents from his time in the White House, including communications on strategies to change the victory from Biden to the Electoral College.

Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, had argued that many documents should be kept confidential because they are protected by executive privilege, the doctrine that allows certain executive transactions to remain confidential. President Joe Biden had refused to claim privilege over the disputed documents.

The judge wrote in a 39-page opinion that Trump’s view “appears to be based on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity “… But presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president “.

Tuesday night’s decision came hours after Chutkan dismissed a separate emergency injunction request pending an appeal in DC circuit court.

The judge rejected this request for procedural reasons, calling it “premature” because she had not yet rendered a final judgment in the case.

Trump’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal less than an hour after Chutkan’s decision on Tuesday night.

The select committee is tasked with investigating the facts and causes of the Jan.6 invasion, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill and forced a joint session of Congress to flee their rooms.

He pledged to continue his investigation as quickly as possible, including issuing subpoenas as a first line of awareness for witnesses who may not cooperate.

So far this week, the panel has announced at least 16 other subpoenas for testimony and documents from current and former Trump associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former adviser to Trump. campaign Jason Miller, lawyer John Eastman, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former senior adviser Stephen Miller.

