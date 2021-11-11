Politics
BJP national executive meeting shows why people continue to trust party and Narendra Modi
Contrary to the ad-hocism of CWC meetings, BJP NEC meetings have always been the scene of important deliberation and discussion and have often been the place or platform for turning the party on historically.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The congressional working committee meeting in October this year reported that the party has yet to come to terms with its continued defeat, exhaustion and failure to set up a counter-narrative to the political narrative and action of the Party. BJP. Despair produces irrationality, political despair produces rudeness.
Sonia Gandhis calling the BJP and the RSS diabolical displayed her desperation and awareness that Congress, under her leadership, has become an interim party that engages in part-time politics. Her obsession with the Devil is understandable given the cultural and religious background in which she must have spent her formative years.
Compare the Congressional Lost Souls meeting in October to that of the BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) in November and it becomes clear why people continue to trust the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the governance of the ‘India and have invested hope in them to transform the core countries. For decades, the BJP’s national executive committee met at regular intervals, whether the party was in power or not.
For those who have studied the trajectory of the BJP, the party has always adhered to regularity and organizational systems. Over the decades of its struggle to develop a new political narrative, the party has continued to persist with its organizational norms, structures and activities. That it also reinvented its political action as a ruling party, that it broadened and initiated a continuous cycle of political awareness, and that it also undertook intensive social outreach and service throughout the assault. of Covid demonstrates its ability to renew itself.
BJP workers were the only ones visible on the ground reaching out to people across the states, through its history Seva hi Sanghatan awareness, with rations, medication, medical aid, facilitation of treatment and testing and more. It was, as Prime Minister Modi pointed out, the best time for the parties since in the face of extreme adversity and challenges, faced with an unknown adversary, he stood by the side of the people and brought him down. served. He also pointed out, in his concluding speech, how the BJP had managed to develop a constructive and dynamic role for itself as a ruling party and did not succumb to complacency.
Contrary toad hocismmeetings of the CWC, meetings of the BJP NEC have always been the scene of important deliberation and discussion and have often been the place or the platform for taking historic turns for the party. The order, decorum, system and organized commitment were evident in the way the proceedings unfolded.
Prime Minister Modi remained throughout the deliberations, deeply engaged, intervening often, sharing his thoughts and making a point. He remained there until the end without interruption, delivering his farewell speech and setting the direction for future actions, pointing out the dimensions and elements that require continued development in order for the party to remain a dynamic and self-renewing entity. . It was the highlight of the competition.
Prime Minister Modis’ speech was not exclusively political; it was directional, inspiring and empowering. His exhortation to each one to evolve into Bridges of Faith for the people, reflected his own approach and philosophy. He called on everyone gathered to reproduce this approach in a dynamic and creative way.
The political resolution of Congress passed at its CWC meeting appeared ironic since the mess he accuses the BJP of pushing India into is actually and historically a mess created by it that the BJP has tried to make. rectify. A number of the achievements of the Modi government listed by BJP National President JP Nadda in his inaugural address actually also list those issues that have been left behind for decades by successive congressional governments for reasons of concern. political or due to a lack of political will and vision and which have now been systematically addressed and resolved by the Modi exemption.
The various tangles of the Northeast, the entanglement of Kashmir, the death of the CAA, left unattended for decades, are among them. The will to meet and meet challenges, to permanently resolve historical wrongs and rectify them in the interest and for the benefit of India and for the benefit of the people of the particular region which has been afflicted by them, has always been the hallmark of the Modi dispensation.
The political resolution discussed and adopted by the NEC examined a wide range of achievements of the Modi government, in particular the epic mission, unprecedented in the annals of world health care history, to administer vaccines and reach the hundred crore mark. He also spoke in detail about the growing livelihood opportunities, giant strides made by India in building affordable and extensive national health infrastructure, among others.
The resolution spoke forcefully of the punitive, state-designed, democracy-defying political violence unleashed by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath, while proposing the resolution, spoke about the inhumane violence perpetrated by the TMC waiver and strongly condemned it, and also spoke about how the BJPkaryakartasacross the country showed solidarity with BJP workers, supporters of West Bengal. Tamil Nadu State President BJP K Annamalai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, Manipur State President BJP Sharada Devi all spoke of revenge violence that Mamata had authorized to rampage on BJP workers and spoke of working to end these anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts of political terror.
TMC violence is not an episode the BJP will forget, the struggle for West Bengal will continue, despite extreme challenges and uncertainties. CEN’s unequivocal message of solidarity was clear and clear.
The writer is a member of the National Executive Committee of BJP and Director of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, New Delhi. The opinions expressed are personal.
