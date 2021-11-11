Voting With Biden Leads To House GOP Punishment Calls





WASHINGTON It is still time for the purge in the GOP.

But House Republicans are not rushing to ostracize Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who publicly posted a video of an animated version of himself killing a fellow Democrat and attacking President Joe Biden.

Instead, their fury targets 13 GOP colleagues who voted with most Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. for Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Just as Democrats largely unified, the Republican divide over loyalty to former President Donald Trump once again revealed itself.

Trump called recalcitrant Republican “RINOs” in name only after the House vote last week, saying they should be “ashamed of themselves” for supporting “Democratic longevity.” And one of its main allies is calling for revenge.

The question for “our conference is whether or not we will allow people to be nominated as Republican leaders on major committees and subcommittees as they fight for Joe Biden’s agenda and against the order. America First Day, ”Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. , said on NewsMax. “If that isn’t cleaned up, if it isn’t fixed, then the current Republican minority that you see in the House might not be ready to win a majority.”

And Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday that GOP leaders are bracing for calls for the 13 to be stripped of committee duties.

These potential sanctions differ in degree, but share a goal: to intimidate Republicans into leaving the party line, as Trump has drawn.

While GOP leaders can’t remove grassroots lawmakers from their committees, that’s technically the responsibility of the entire Democratic-majority House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. political bloodlust sends another unequivocal message that Republican elected officials are liable to sanctions if they put the interests of their constituents ahead of loyalty to Trump.

It also highlights divisions within the party at a time when Republican leaders would prefer to present a unified front against Biden’s agenda and portray Democrats as messy.

“History has a funny way of repeating itself and unfortunately the members have not learned from the mistakes of the past,” said a former House GOP executive assistant. “The circular firing squad only benefits the other side.”

Calculating committee duties is a different equation than the one Republicans envisioned earlier this year when they removed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., From the No.3 position in the GOP leadership following her vote. to impeach Trump, as well as her. support for the committee of inquiry into the Jan.6 Capitol riot and its general challenge to Trump and parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

While many of the same political dynamics are at play, Republicans could say she was sacked because they no longer trusted her as a leader. In this way, Gaetz’s emphasis on places reserved for rank members of Republican leaders on committees and subcommittees is more analogous to Cheney’s situation than removing lawmakers from panels altogether.

Still, seeking to punish members for their votes on the policy of removing voters’ votes from the legislative process is an indication that some Republicans view public service as secondary to Trump service.

There was no purge after the January coup attempt. Instead, the House GOP has sought to protect the grassroots members and Trump allies who have supported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by lying, by vote, or by force.

Also, the bigger stick belongs to Trump, not the Republican House Conference. Already this year, Reps Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Have announced that they will not seek re-election as a result of Trump’s tirades against them. It was clear they couldn’t earn renown with Trump disparaging them. Cheney is seeking re-election and Trump is pressuring Wyoming Republicans to oust her.

No one in the House GOP has that kind of veto over who can successfully run for Republican office.

GOP advisers said they had not yet heard of any concerted effort to demand specific retaliation against the 13 lawmakers, but the House Freedom Caucus, which includes Trump’s closest allies in the House, must hold its regular meeting in Washington on Monday. Republican House leaders will likely find out the next morning at the full Republican Conference meeting whether lawmakers are simply frustrated with their colleagues or determined to take revenge.

“Republicans will come together and convene in conference next week and talk about things about the conference and how we are moving forward against the Democrats’ plans,” a senior GOP House official said. “We’re going to start there and continue from there.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, who is the chair of the Freedom Caucus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biggs would support any effort to punish the dozen recalcitrant bakers. .

But what has already been made clear is that the Republican bickering over Trump has not ceased. It just faded away for a while as Democrats argued over politics.

