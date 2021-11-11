Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to stay at COP 26 “as long as it takes to reach a deal”





The Prime Minister returned to Glasgow on Wednesday as draft text for a possible climate deal was released, calling on countries to set more ambitious environmental targets over the next year. Speaking to reporters, Nicola Sturgeon said the Prime Minister is not expected to return to London until the end of the conference on Friday, while saying she will do whatever is necessary to secure a deal. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise In a message to Mr Johnson Ms Sturgeon said: Stay here as long as it takes until we get the deal that needs to be done in Glasgow where it needs to be. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Nicola Sturgeon at COP 26 She said the prime minister should suspend talks to push this deal as far and as fast as possible. Mr Johnson should be spending his time, the PM said, talking to those who may be standing in the way of a good deal. She added: The draft cover text that was released this morning should now be seen as a baseline, the absolute goal should be to trade the position higher and ensure it is not traded lower. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more COP26: Draft outcome calls on countries to step up climate action in 2022 I look forward to the Prime Minister’s return today, he knows I am ready to do anything to support these efforts, but our goal now must be, at every moment that this summit is held here in Glasgow, to push that ladder of ambition on finance, on emissions to the extent possible. With the summit set to end on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said she would support its pursuit longer to ensure an agreement on the required ambition is agreed. Meanwhile, the PM has declined to be shot over the growing scandal over MPs’ second jobs following Owen Paterson’s resignation last week. Everyone knows my political disagreements with Boris Johnson, but I am absolutely behind him in efforts to get this deal through and where it needs to be, she said. I wish him good luck as he puts his efforts to good use throughout the day. If necessary, he should stay now until the end of this cop to make sure no stone is left out. Ms Sturgeon said world leaders face a huge responsibility to ensure that the draft text is seen as a benchmark and that ambitions are not reduced in the final deal. She went on to say that the leaders of developed countries should recognize this responsibility. We are currently at a pivotal moment in history, the future of the planet is at stake, she said. Some countries around the world, especially island nations, face an existential threat and the leaders of major industrialized and developed countries must recognize the enormous responsibility they bear in the coming days. The Prime Minister met with a number of politicians today and shared a photo with US Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

