Swift ruling in Jan.6 case tests Trump’s delay tactics





WASHINGTON At first glance, a decision by judges on Tuesday night that Congress can obtain Trump’s White House records related to the January 6 riot appears to echo another high-profile decision from November 2019. In the case Previously, a judge said a former White House lawyer must testify to President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

In both cases, Democratic-controlled House oversight committees issued subpoenas, Mr. Trump sought to block those efforts by citing powers of constitutional secrecy, and Federal District Court judges appointed. by Obama to liberal cheers ruled against him. Every decision even made the same eye-catching statement: Presidents aren’t kings.

But there was a big difference: The White House attorney’s case two years ago had lasted three and a half months by the time Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a 120-page notice to end his case. first stage. Barely 23 days have passed between Mr. Trump’s filing of the January 6 lawsuit and Judge Tanya Chutkans ruling against him.

The case, which raises new questions about the scope of executive privilege when invoked by a former president, is not over: Mr Trump asks an appeals court to overturn Judge Chutkans’ decision and , in the meantime, to prevent the National Archives from giving Congress the first set of files on Friday. The litigation appears destined to reach the Supreme Court, which Mr. Trump has reshaped with three appointments.

But if the rapid pace set by Judge Chutkan continues, it would mark a significant change from how the prosecution of subpoenas from Congress played out during Trump’s time.

The slowness of such litigation has clearly benefited Mr. Trump, who has vowed to defy all subpoenas from Congress after Democrats took the House midway through 2018. He has often lost in court, but only after delays that exhausted any chance that such efforts would uncover information ahead of the 2020 elections.

So, alongside the substantive issues regarding executive privilege, a key question now is whether Mr. Trump can once again bind the case to court long enough that even a Supreme Court ruling against him comes too late for it. the special House committee that is seeking Trump’s documents in the White House for its investigation into the January 6 riot.

Specifically, the Jan. 6 committee demanded detailed records of every move and meeting Mr. Trump had on the day of the assault, when Mr. Trump led a Stop the Steal rally and his supporters then ransacked the Capitol for attempt to block Congress. attesting to the victory of the Electoral College of Mr. Bidens.

Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, said he wanted to wrap up by early spring. In that case, the committee would need to have access to the files it subpoenaed before the end of the winter for that information to form part of a report.

Legally, the committee could continue working until 2022. If Republicans returned to the House in the midterm election, the investigation would most likely come to an end.

What happens next in the January 6 White House Records case may depend on the three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit randomly assigned to the panel that hears the appeal. of Mr. Trump.

Of the 11 full-time court judges, seven are appointed Democrats, including Judge Jackson, whom Mr. Biden raised earlier this year, and four are appointed Republicans, including three appointed by Mr. Trump. The circuit also has five senior status judges who are semi-retired but are sometimes assigned to panels; four of those five are nominated by Republicans.

If the DC Circuit refuses, as Justice Chutkan did, to issue a preliminary injunction, Mr. Trump will likely immediately appeal to the Supreme Court via his so-called shadow case, through which judges can quickly decide the issues. emergency without full brief or arguments. .

If a stay is granted at either level, the question would shift to whether the DC Circuit panel echoes Judge Chutkans’ decision to act swiftly in light of the circumstances, or revert to more pace. slow which he tended to follow in such cases when Mr. Trump was President.

Notably, in another Trump-era case involving access to financial documents held by his accounting firm, Mazars USA, the Federal District Court judge assigned to that case, Amit Mehta, was sensitive to the temporal implications. and took less than a month after the dossier was filed in April 2019 to issue its opinion that Congress could obtain the dossiers.

But a DC Circuit panel took about five months longer to achieve the same result, a nominal victory for Congress in October 2019. Mr. Trump then appealed to the Supreme Court, which waited until July. 2020 to send the case back to Judge Mehta to begin. restart the dispute using different standards.

Separately, House Democrats have introduced legislation in response to the Trump presidency that, among other things, would speed up legal proceedings to enforce subpoenas from Congress to obtain executive information. Two people familiar with the matter said Democratic House leaders have indicated that they plan to hold a floor vote on the bill before the end of 2021, although no date has been set; his prospects in the Senate are unclear.

A related important difference in the secrecy disputes between the Trump era and the January 6 White House documents affair is that when Mr. Trump was president, his administration controlled the executive files that Congress wanted. see.

Today, President Biden refused to join Mr. Trump in claiming executive privilege, instead asking the National Archives to turn the files over to Congress, unless a court decides otherwise. As a result, when it comes to government records, the default has changed from secrecy to disclosure.

During the trial phase before Judge Chutkan, she signaled that she was opposed to court delays. During last week’s arguments, she rejected a suggestion by a lawyer for Mr. Trump that she would review every document before deciding whether executive privilege applied.

I see no wording in the statute or in any case that convinces me that when a previous president disagrees with the holder’s assertion of privilege, the tribunal is required to become involved and to proceed to a document-by-document review, she said, adding:

Wouldn’t that always mean that the process of handing over these files, where the incumbent has no objections, would slow down at a snail’s pace? And would it not be an intrusion of this branch into the functions of the executive and legislative branches?

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Amid an attempt by Mr. Trump to keep personal files secret and a decision to hold Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress, here is a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, particularly confidential communications involving the president or among his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Although a judge has rejected Mr. Trump’s offer to keep his papers secret, it is likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. If a contempt conviction against Mr. Bannon turned into a lawsuit, it would raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an adviser. informal outside government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon could be charged with contempt if he refuses to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Justin Clark, Mr Trump’s lawyer, responded that he did not think it would be an unbearable burden on the judiciary to review every contested document to ensure the Constitution was upheld.

The Biden administrations’ control over the archives left by the Trump administration does not of course extend to the information contained in the heads of former Trump aides and loyalists that the January 6 committee wants to testify to. Mr. Trump has asked them not to cooperate with subpoenas from committees.

Among those who defied committee subpoenas is Stephen K. Bannon, a Trump ally who worked in the White House until August 2017. The House found him on October 21 in contempt of Congress and asked the Justice Department to prosecute him.

Such accusations are unlikely to result in a quick testimony from Mr. Bannon. In addition to questions about executive privilege, his case raises a new twist as he was not an executive official at the time of the conversations with the president that lawmakers want to question.

Three weeks have passed since this referral and the Ministry of Justice has taken no decision on whether to continue such legal proceedings. At a press conference Monday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland declined to provide an update.

This is a criminal case, he said. It’s an ongoing review of the referral and, as you know, the Department of Justice does not comment on it. We assess them in the usual way we look at the facts and the law, and by applying the principles of prosecution.

Before Mr Biden appointed him attorney general in March, Mr Garland had served as a judge on the DC circuit for 24 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/10/us/politics/swift-ruling-tests-trump-delay-tactic.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos