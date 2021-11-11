Donald Trump calls Liz Cheney a “threat to free and fair elections”





Former President Donald Trump called Representative Liz Cheney a “threat to a free and fair election” a day after the Wyoming congresswoman lambasted him for his repeated false claims about the 2020 election.

Cheney denounced Trump during a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday and lamented that some of his fellow Republicans had become “willing hostages of this dangerous and irrational man” by supporting claims without evidence of massive fraud. Trump responded on Wednesday by falsely claiming there was “evidence of fraud and irregularities” in the election and criticized Cheney for “giving in so easily on the crime of the century.”

“With a 19% approval rating in Wyoming, people are wise towards Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a threat to free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our country, because she gave in so easily on the crime of the century.”

“Democrats would never support a Liz Cheney in their ranks,” he added. “If we had free and fair media, instead of corrupt media, these election results would never have been allowed. The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Representative Liz Cheney a “threat to free and fair elections.” Above, Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Ga., September 25, 2021. Sean Rayford / Getty

Trump also berated Cheney for serving as vice president of what he called “the unselected committee”, referring to the special House committee charged with investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. . Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who both voted to impeach Trump for inciting a Capitol Riot just before he left office, are the only Republicans on the committee.

The former president said Cheney was “much more unpopular than his father,” former Vice President Dick Cheney. Trump said Dick Cheney “just lost his position as the least popular vice president in American history” to current vice president Kamala Harris.

Despite becoming a target of Trump and his loyalists, Cheney has remained steadfast in her criticism of the former president since she denounced his actions on Jan.6 and voted in favor of his second impeachment. Cheney’s opposition to Trump resulted in her being forced to step down as president of the House Republican Conference in May.

In a speech Tuesday at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Cheney described Trump’s election demands as “a domestic threat we have never faced before,” arguing that he “tried to undo the foundations of our constitutional republic. “

“Political leaders who remain silent in the face of these false and dangerous allegations are helping a former president who is at war with the rule of law and the Constitution,” Cheney said. “When our constitutional order is threatened, as it is now, rising above partisanship is not just an aspiration. It is an obligation, an obligation of all of us.”

Newsweek has contacted Cheney’s office for comment.

