Taiwan: Xi Jinping warns of Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific





WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a return to Cold War-era divisions in Asia-Pacific on Thursday as tensions mounted over Taiwan’s security.

Ahead of a planned virtual summit with US President Joe Biden as early as next week, Xi said countries in the region must work together on the common challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to trade.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” he said at a virtual trade conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit organized by New Zealand.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.

Xi’s call came hours after China and the United States announced a surprise pact to speed up climate action at a summit in Glasgow where countries are trying to agree on measures to curb climate change. global warming.

The Chinese leader did not directly mention the US agreement but said that “we can all embark on a path of green and low-carbon sustainable development.”

“Together, we can usher in a future of green development,” he said.

The Chinese and American leaders will hold virtual talks “soon”, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Reports say the meeting will take place as early as next week.

But as the Biden administration identified the climate as a key area for potential cooperation with China, tensions soared over their rival security strategies in the Asia-Pacific region, notably in Taiwan.

Beijing stepped up military activities near Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone in early October.

In this context, Secretary of State Blinken stressed on Wednesday the US military support to Taiwan.

“We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the goal here is never to get to that point where anyone really tries to disrupt the status quo by force,” he said at the meeting. ‘an event hosted by The New York Times.

But in a message delivered Tuesday night at a gala dinner in New York by Beijing’s ambassador to the United States, the Chinese leader offered a conciliatory message.

“At present, Sino-US relations are at a critical historic turning point. The two countries will gain in cooperation and lose in confrontation,” Xi said, according to a statement from the embassy.

China is ready to work with the United States to improve regional and global cooperation and “properly manage the differences,” he said.

Besides its position on Taiwan, China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which billions of dollars in maritime trade pass each year, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines. , Taiwan and Vietnam.

Against this backdrop, the United States, Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new alliance – AUKUS – under which Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines using the technology. American.

Although the delivery is years away and China was not specifically named, the announcement angered Beijing and separately sparked a furious feud with France which saw its agreement to sell conventional submarines. Australians torn.

In his address to Asia-Pacific business leaders, Xi also called for a joint effort across the region to close the “vaccination gap,” making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries.

“We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he said at the summit.

The Chinese leader said countries should step up cooperation in research, production, testing and mutual recognition of vaccines, “to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve stable economic recovery at an early date.” .

