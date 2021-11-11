OMAP hails Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the right approach to fuel prices





Pakistan Petroleum Marketing Association (OMAP) President Tariq Wazir Ali on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government for taking the right approach to petroleum pricing and emissions of the Price Difference Claim (PDC) and to cancel the PDC price because this timely action avoided a major setback and growing fuel shortage.

In a statement, President Tariq Wazir Ali said the global cost of oil has been steadily rising, hitting around $ 83 a barrel of unrefined Brent, as the global economy recovers from the downturn from Covid-19. He added that the federal government rejected the increase in the cost of fuel proposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which was normal on November 1. OGRA had proposed to increase the retail cost of gasoline by Rs 10.73 per liter and Rs 7.70 per liter for diesel.

The President further observed that the government should rightly protect buyers and the economy from rising global oil prices, and then rejected the OGRA proposal. Rather, they concocted a system to essentially sponsor the increased spending for the end customer; The oil marketers would name the above increase as a “price difference claim (PDC)”, an amount that the WTO could later have guaranteed by the government in the form of a rebate. The problem is that the federal government has now founded such a PDC before it actually completely updated the PDC sums of organizations that were billed up to 13 years ago, he added.

He went on to say that the government’s well-intentioned goals last year, when it restricted fuel imports to secure Pakistan’s oil purifiers, precisely when oil prices were at a memorable low, were misguided and ultimately caused real damage to the entire economy when in June 2020 there was a cross-country fuel shortage. Purifiers complained to the public authority that they bought oil at much higher prices and needed security against falling global oil prices, he said, adding that petroleum refiners, and the petroleum industry in general, are generally screaming that the company needs a release.

However, the purifiers seemed surprisingly double in 2020, when they rejected unregulated economic standards to protect them from lower costs that could have essentially benefited the ordinary person and the entire Pakistani economy, the president explained. OMAP. He said: “Then at that point in May the government convincingly reduced retail costs to a level where virtually anyone in the oil business would sell cheaply. The result? The Pakistani cross-country fuels the lack of June 2020. Moreover, the equivalent may have been restarted by the public authority with the PDC.

Tariq Wazir Ali further recommended, “Honestly, the government should allow market forces to fix fuel prices in Pakistan and should allow market players to compete for the price. This will help the normal Pakistani and the economy in general, as it will reduce costs and allow administrators of natural selection. Defects will be correctly repelled. Any other way, even having well-intentioned goals could stall progress and be detrimental to the entire oil industry, as JIs are already facing a cash crunch. “

