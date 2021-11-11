Politics
Boris Johnson refuses to apologize for Tory sleaze scandal that engulfed Parliament
Boris Johnson refused to apologize for the Tory sleaze scandal that engulfed Parliament, saying “the UK is not a corrupt country at all”.
The prime minister also appeared to defend MPs with second jobs, telling reporters the practice had lasted “for hundreds of years.”
The second-job dispute comes after former minister Owen Paterson was found guilty of breaking lobbying rules.
Mr Paterson was found to have repeatedly broken parliamentary rules by promoting two companies that paid him a combined salary of 112,000 a year to ministers
Questions have also been raised about Tory MP and former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who made around 900,000 last year through his work as a lawyer.
Speaking at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Mr Johnson said he did not think the UK political system was corrupt.
He said: I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, and neither do I believe our institutions are corrupt.
We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media. “
When asked if he would apologize to the public for the Tories’ sleaze scandal, the PM refused – instead saying individual MPs would be punished if they broke the rules.
He said: “Those who break the rules should be investigated and should be punished.
“On second jobs I would say that for hundreds of years MPs went to parliament and also worked as doctors or lawyers or soldiers or firefighters or writers or all kinds of other trades and vocations.
“On the whole, the British people have understood that this has in fact strengthened our democracy because people fundamentally think that parliamentarians need to have some experience of the world.”
He added: “It is crucial that MPs follow the rules and the rules say two crucial things, you have to put your job as an MP first and you have to devote yourself first and foremost to your constituents.
“They also say that you should not use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene in any way on behalf of outside business interests.
“These are the rules and they must be enforced and those who do not obey them should of course face penalties.”
The comments came as Labor wrote to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone asking for a formal investigation into allegations that Sir Geoffrey was using his office for legal purposes, calling it a scandal.
Ms Rayner said: “We believe that Geoffrey Cox should not use his parliamentary resources, including his office, to represent a tax haven which has been accused by the UK government of corruption.
This is totally unacceptable and it should not happen.
