Trump plans to appeal judge’s decision to release Jan.6 documentsExBulletin





Rachel Martin of NPR speaks with Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, about attempts by former President Trump to block the publication of documents related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We’ll bring another voice to the conversation about the legal implications of last night’s court ruling – University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle, a frequent guest on this program. Hi, Kim.

KIM WEHLE: Hello Rachel.

MARTIN: So, as Domenico just said, the Trump team is considering appealing that decision. Is the former president right to try to block the publication of these documents related to January 6?

WEHLE: Well, you know, if he has a case is different than if he has a really viable case. Just because people can make arguments doesn’t mean they are legitimate or serious. And I think we’re in the latter category here. Basically the judge is saying, as Domenico indicated, listen; Joe Biden is the President of the United States, not Donald Trump. After Watergate, when Nixon threatened to destroy his Oval Office tapes, Congress passed a law and said – you know what? – the presidential files do not belong to the presidents personally. They belong to the United States, to the public, through the National Archives and presidents cannot destroy these records and then put in place another law called the Presidential Records Act. And under that act, there are regulations that basically say that at the end of the day it’s the sitting president who decides. It is the outgoing president who decides what is in the public interest because that president is the one with the power under the Constitution to make those decisions. Donald Trump is just an ordinary citizen right now.

And the judge, I think – you know, she says that – for Donald Trump to win, he would have to somehow show that the legal regime is in all likelihood unconstitutional. And it’s really hard to say that, you know, a past president sort of replaces a sitting president under the Constitution. Former presidents have no power under the Constitution.

MARTIN: So does Congress have other legal options that could force Trump to hand over the documents if this appeal at least results in a delay?

WEHLE: You know, with respect to the documents that are in the coffers of the United States government, no. We are seeing a flurry of subpoenas. Of course, there are other ways to get information from witnesses. These are the people who were close to Donald Trump that led to the January 6 insurgency, the famous Willard Hotel meeting room in – January 5 with many of his advisers. There was a meeting at the White House in December regarding the insurgency, etc. But with regard to these actual documents, no, it would take an appeal. What we see – if there is an appeal to the DC Circuit – the DC Circuit in all likelihood, I think, will confirm the lower court. And then the question is, will they appeal to the Supreme Court? – who could say, listen; we are not touching it or could take it on an expedited basis, as they have done several times recently, I think in an unprecedented way, this court of conservative leanings. Or they might say, we don’t touch it; we’re going to put it on for the role next year. And that would really be a travesty because it is about the future of American democracy on January 6. These are not Republicans or Democrats. We were, you know, a hair’s breadth away from a government entrusted to powerful politicians and armed forces in power. And it’s also very realistic for America in the next few years. He – the threat hasn’t gone away. And that’s why it’s so important for Congress to get to the bottom of this before midterm, where, if Republicans take control of Congress, it will end.

MARTIN: Kim Wehle Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore, we appreciate your background on all of this. Thank you so much.

WEHLE: Thanks for having me, Rachel.

