Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s virtual summit tentatively set for November 15: report





Amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral virtual summit on Monday, November 15, Politico reported. While addressing the media outlet, a U.S. official informed that the two leaders had telegraphed their intention to set a positive tone for the summit via congratulatory letters to mark the 55th anniversary of the National Committee on Interstate Relations- United and China. According to a press note, Jinping’s letter, read by Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang at the NCUSCR gala dinner on Tuesday, said China is ready to work with the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels … to bring Sino-US relations back on track for healthy and steady development. Bidens’ letter underscored the global importance of the US-China relationship in addressing challenges ranging from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to tackling the existential threat of the climate crisis. “ Now, no major deliverables are expected from the meeting. However, analysts believe the two leaders should discuss a range of issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, arms control and a possible framework for easing tensions between Washington and Beijing. The summit presents the greatest opportunity to date to reset bilateral relations between the two countries, Politico reported. American-Chinese relationship It should be mentioned that the United States and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades, and relations between them have deteriorated further due to Beijing’s aggressive claims to sovereignty along the South China Sea, fueled by Chinese commitment to high-tech projectile testing. In response, Biden set out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and successfully competing with Beijing while avoiding conflict. Sometimes the US president has also strongly condemned China for human rights violations and other practices. However, this has only complicated his administration’s climate efforts, as disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the United States and China. Biden rebuked China, saying Jinping’s decision to skip the UN climate summit was a big mistake. China, for its part, has hit back at America over criticism. (Photo: AP)



