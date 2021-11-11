FFI Citra Cup Award Night, Jokowi enjoys these 4 films





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (center) accompanied by Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim (left) and Chairman of the Indonesian Film Festival Committee (FFI) Reza Rahardian (at right) at FFI 2021,

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 2021 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) Citra Cup Awards Party on Wednesday 11/11/2021 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, DKI Jakarta. Starting his speech, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to Usmar Ismail, who initiated the FFI with Djamaluddin Malik 66 years ago. This morning, as a higher appreciation for the cultural warriors, on behalf of the nation and the state, I confer the title of national hero on Mr. Haji Usmar Ismail, the father of Indonesian cinema, he said. declared. President Jokowi said the spirit of Usmar Ismail and the heroes of cultural warriors must continue to be preserved. This, he added, can be done by creating quality works that show the superiority and character of the Indonesian nation’s identity. Read also: Jokowi and Malaysian Prime Minister agree to protect migrant workers and open state borders Additionally, Jokowi appreciated national filmmakers who have made achievements in the world of international cinema even during the Covid-19 pandemic. I am proud, during the pandemic, the Indonesian film industry has won many brilliant achievements in the world of international cinema. An achievement that has surpassed other countries in Southeast Asia, he said. Jokowi expressed his admiration for works produced by national filmmakers, such as the feature documentary Invisible Hopes by Lamtiar Simorangkir. He also greatly appreciated the four Indonesian films which won the highest awards in the best film festivals around the world, such as: Edwin through his work Like Dendam, Rindu Must be Paid Completely, which won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Festival

Kamila Andini through the work of Yuni, which won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival

Tumpal Tampubolon through Laut Calling Me, which won the Sonje Prize at the Busan International Film Festival

Monica Tedja through Dear to Me, which won the Junior Jury Award-Special Mention Open Doors Shorts at the Locarno Film Festival Read also: Indonesia and Malaysia to open up travel between countries, entrepreneurs say President Jokowi hopes that filmmakers, actors, actresses and all stakeholders in Indonesian cinema will continue to cultivate big dreams, strengthen collaboration with world film centers, as well as explore and promote unique stories, as well as great talents. Finally, I congratulate the winners of the Citra Cup during the FFI 2021 event which will be announced tonight. Hopefully this achievement will inspire better work in the future, he concluded. The 2021 FFI Citra Cup Prize evening was also supported by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, Technology and Higher Education (Kemdikbudristekdikti) and the Indonesian Film Agency (BPI) . The Minister of Education, Culture, Research, Technology and Higher Education (Mendikbudristekdikti) Nadiem Anwar Makarim was also present to accompany the President during the award ceremony. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



