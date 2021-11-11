The International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage is hosting the presentation of the book “We have traveled these roads together” – AZERTAC

Baku, November 11 AZERTAC

The International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation organized a presentation of the book “We walked these roads together”, dedicated to the steadfast brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The book reflects the merits of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in establishing a high level of relations between the two countries.

The book, which begins in 2003, covers the last period of the activity of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and ends with the signing of the “Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey” on June 15, 2021 in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – the city of Shusha. The book features speeches, addresses, statements and photographs by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey at bilateral and multilateral meetings.

The event brought together officials, deputies from Azerbaijan and Turkey, ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and well-known political, public and cultural figures.

Opening the event and welcoming the guests, the President of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage, Gunay Afandiyeva, said: “Without a doubt, we are passing through historic times. As we remember these 44 sacred days, we recall the feelings that gripped us during the liberation of our land. inch by inch. This excitement, these tears of joy and sadness. This attitude towards double standards, injustice and, finally, this unforgettable feeling of our victory – a feeling of pride. We are immensely grateful to all of our heroes, led by Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, for giving us these unforgettable feelings. We always remember our martyrs with great respect, love and wish our veterans a speedy recovery. Without a doubt, it is a victory not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole Turkish world, because this Victory united the whole Turkish world. At the same time, this Victory is the embodiment of the values, of the heroic traditions that we have inherited from our ancestors. It is a celebration of our culture, our arts, our literature and our music. “

Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the state policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for almost 20 years, reflected in the pages of the book presented to the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage on the eve of Victory Day, played an invaluable role in raising the level of relations between the two countries.

The president of the Foundation underlined that these relations are also a proof of loyalty, respect and trust between the heads of the two States.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci stressed the importance of the event. Cahit Bagci said: “The words of the founder of the Republic of Turkey Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the national leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in fact reflect the history, form and mission of Turkish-Azeri relations. united by the publication of this precious work, which addresses the current period and reveals the service of this relationship to the present day. Naturally, the expression “We have traveled these roads together” has become a symbolic expression of the political progress of our esteemed heads of state, as well as the designation of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations. In this sense, the title of the book is also extremely valuable in terms of describing our relationships, demonstrating their current level. I congratulate the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva for organizing the event and all those who have greatly contributed to the preparation of the book edited by Malahat Ibrahimgizi. “

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy, author of the idea and creator of the book Malahat Ibrahimgizi noted that this book was one of the important publications on the Azerbaijani and Turkish brotherhood since 2003. Noting that the two brotherly countries have always supported each other in all difficult times, she stressed that Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the war for justice is an example for the whole world. Malahat Ibrahimgizi thanked the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage for the high level organization of the event.

Speaking at the event Rector of Ankara University Nejdet Unuvar, Deputy Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Milli Majlis Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into Violence in towards women GNAT, Turkish MP Oznur Chalik, Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Petroleum and Industry Mustafa Babanli and Chairman of Milli Majlis Culture Committee, MP Ganira Pashayeva have shared their impressions of the book, talked about the inviolability and eternity of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, said that the expression “Two States – One Nation” finds in all respects its confirmation in the face of the united people of the two countries .

The artistic part of the event was attended by the people’s artist, professor of the Azerbaijani National Conservatory Mansum Ibrahimov, the winning students of the national television mugham competition Gulzar Farajova and Elsever Muradov, as well as a student from the music school No. 26 named after Magomayev Elkhan Mammadli, which performed Azerbaijani and Turkish folk songs. The singers were accompanied by the Mugham musical group “Karabakh”: the people’s artist Elchin Hashimov on the tar, the honored artist Elnur Ahmadov on the kamancha, Siyavush Karimov on the naghara.