Prime Minister Imran Khan calls ECP’s reasons against EVMs “strange”





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing Members of Parliament in Islamabad on November 10, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned on Wednesday why the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) opposed electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electoral reforms because it was their job to conduct free elections, fair and transparent in the country.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing Members of Parliament, where he focused on electoral reforms, saying the VPs were necessary for free and fair elections.

“They provided strange reasons: what if there was no electricity in Balochistan, and if it happened, and if it did,” the prime minister said, citing ECP officials.

“Do they know what is going on in the [traditional mode] elections? Ballots are stamped twice; results come after 24 hours, ”he said.

The only solution (for instant results) are EVMs, he said.

The prime minister said reforms still face opposition as they run counter to “vested interests of corrupt elements”.

The government is responsible for bringing about electoral reforms, he said, reminding everyone that the PTI staged a 126-day sit-in in 2014 to push for reforms.

“We wanted to bring about reforms so that the next elections are fair,” he said.

PM Imran Khan censors ECP for opposing EVMs

Criticizing the ECP for its opposition to EVMS and electoral reforms, the prime minister said Pakistan has failed to hold free, fair, transparent and all-party acceptable elections over the past 50 years. .

The decision to introduce EVMs was not taken overnight, he said, noting that his government had studied the election reports and came to the conclusion that EVMs were the solution to stop the rigging. .

“As soon as the elections are over, the result is in front of you. If anyone wants to check the [results], then they can check the paper trail, ”the Prime Minister said, citing the benefits of EVMs.

He stressed that the government had invited the opposition on several occasions to discuss electoral reforms, but they refused to be part of it and did not offer any other solution either.

“Over the past 1.5 years, haven’t they helped the government, they haven’t made any proposals; they just boycotted the sessions,” the prime minister said.

“This is how low our moral standards have fallen”

Stressing the importance of electoral reforms, he said the 2018 general election had been labeled “rigged” by the PML-N despite the appointment of election staff during their tenure.

Politicians are aware of what happens in Senate elections, he said.

“Videos have surfaced showing money being handed out [for horse-trading]. This is how far our moral standards have fallen. Representatives of the public are seen putting money in their bags, while the electoral commission and the government observe in silence. “

“The Supreme Court said that verifiable votes should be introduced in senatorial elections, but opposition parties and the electoral commission opposed it,” he said, wondering why the government was being criticized for electoral reforms because he would derive no “personal benefit” from them.

The Prime Minister asked why, when everyone knew there was haggling in the Senate elections, the Election Commission and the opposition opposed electoral reforms.

The prime minister also questioned why the electoral commission and the opposition opposed electoral reforms despite videos showing lawmakers taking money.

“Not everyone can do it justice”

The Prime Minister told the parliamentarians that until they change themselves, who are the leaders of the country, they cannot raise the moral standards of the nation.

“Not everyone can do justice; when you have low morals you make deals, you can’t fight mafias,” the prime minister said, noting that all this happens in the absence of an election. free and fair.

“You are against mafias who are against free and fair elections,” he said.

The prime minister told lawmakers that the joint parliamentary session scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) should be seen as jihad, as it was not for his personal benefit, it was for the country.

Goal behind ‘Naya Pakistan’

The prime minister said he entered politics to bring change to the country and that the goal behind “Naya Pakistan” was to get the nation back on track to achieve the goals of its founders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said opposition parties were the product of a corrupt system and would always oppose electoral reforms in the country.

Speaking of the founding fathers of the country, he said: “Their health has taken a back seat […] in their struggle to form a country in accordance with Islamic teachings. He added that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) created Riasat-e-Madina and set an example for the rest of the world.

The prime minister said the Scandinavian countries, China and the Jews were progressing following the Prophet’s path. “Anyone who follows in his footsteps will thrive.”

The prime minister said that if a nation’s morality remains intact, it cannot be beaten even with atomic bombs, just like Japan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said corruption thrives when a nation’s moral values ​​decline.

