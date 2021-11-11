Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Jokowi discusses vaccine-biotechnology cooperation





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the honorary visit of the British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss at the Merdeka Palace. The discussion between Jokowi and the British Foreign Secretary focused on strategic economic cooperation as a follow-up to the talks Jokowi with British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson. “First, the cooperation between the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) in the formation of a carbon market exchange (carbon market exchange), “President Jokowi said in a written statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (11/11/2021). Second, President Jokowi and the British Foreign Secretary discussed a joint investment between Indonesia and Great Britain in the development of cathode production in the United Kingdom to meet the demand for lithium batteries in the United Kingdom. UK and Europe. “Indonesia will provide the necessary precursors from Indonesian factories built on our joint investment,” Jokowi said. Third, closer cooperation related to vaccines and biotechnology. So far, Indonesia has contacted the University of Oxford to send more students and researchers. according to Jokowi, the pandemic has taught us the importance of building more hubs for vaccines, drugs and medical equipment. Jokowi also stressed that Indonesia is ready to become a hub for the region. “Please pass these priorities on to Prime Minister Johnson. Indonesia will send a team to the UK for immediate follow-up, and of course the UK’s support for the Indonesian G20 Presidency will be greatly appreciated,” he said. -he explains. In addition to talking about strategic economic cooperation, at the start of the meeting, President Jokowi congratulated the COP26 summit in Glasgow on November 1 and 2, 2021. According to him, the meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit was also went well. . To British Foreign Secretary Jokowi also said Indonesia was happy to be able to support Britain as a dialogue partner for ASEAN. “I hope the ASEAN-UK partnership will strengthen our cooperation, based on mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, in a UK government press release released today (11/11), it was stated that Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss sees Indonesia as a major partner of Global Britain, the fourth largest country of the world in terms of population with approximately 272 million inhabitants. Indonesia is also expected to multiply its GDP (PPP $) by more than 532% between 2020 and 2050, according to estimates by The Economist Intelligence Unit. “Closer ties with Indonesia – as the fourth largest country in the world in terms of current and future population and economic strength – will help ensure a prosperous future for the UK and deliver results for our people.” said Foreign Minister Truss. During the meeting, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss was accompanied by British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins. (knv / fjp)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5806661/bertemu-menlu-inggris-jokowi-bahas-kerja-sama-vaksin-bioteknologi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos