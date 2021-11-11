Joe Biden to lose to Donald Trump in 2024, polls show





Joe Biden would lose the US presidency to a resurgent Donald Trump in 2024, a series of polls released this week showed.

After a brief honeymoon in approval ratings, Americans have indeed soured on Mr. Biden.

With the exception of Mr. Trump himself, no president has been as unpopular as Mr. Biden at this point in his presidency.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings are in the doldrums. (Bloomberg)

A Suffolk University poll released this week showed Mr Trump was four points ahead of Mr Biden, 44-40.

Eleven percent say they would vote for a third-party candidate.

Meanwhile, an Emerson poll shows Mr. Trump is ahead by just one point, 47-46.

A national poll from Grinnell College shows a tie of 40-40.

Any of these results would be an improvement over Mr. Trump’s performance in 2016, where he won the presidency despite losing the popular vote by the millions.

A victory in 2024 would make Mr. Trump the second president to take over the White House.

Grover Cleveland has been president on two non-consecutive occasions.

Donald Trump remains unpopular, although polls show him beating Joe Biden. (PA)

While presidents typically run for a second term, Mr Biden has been coy on the subject.

Mr. Biden is already the oldest president of all time, and in 2024 he will be 81 years old. Mr. Trump would be 78 years old.

And while the president’s approval rating among Republicans is terrible, his support among Democrats is not particularly strong.

If he ran for a second term, he could face a fiery challenge in a primary.

Problem for Democrats, his likely successor is even less popular.

While the Suffolk poll showed Mr Biden’s approval rating to be 38%, Vice President Kamala Harris’s is ten points worse, at 28%.

Joe Biden has not said whether he will run again or not. (PA)

Ms Harris has kept a low profile in the Biden administration, having only conducted one interview in the past 150 days.

There are already rumors that if Mr Biden decides not to be re-elected, Telegenic Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be racing.

It is expected but not certain that Mr. Trump will seek his old job in 2024.

While he hasn’t done much to fend off rumors that he will run again, Mr. Trump has a habit of flirting with presidential candidacies, only to then decline.

For now, it looks like Mr. Trump is focused on another election, the one he lost last year.

Joe Biden’s approval rating has not increased despite the passage of a popular infrastructure bill on Saturday. (PA)

In the past 24 hours, Mr. Trump has released three statements making allegations of voter and voter fraud.

“If we had had free and fair media, instead of corrupt media, these election results would never have been allowed to happen,” Mr. Trump wrote on his website.

“The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!”

The US economy is booming.

Wages are skyrocketing and the number of jobs is exploding.

Yet this success creates a big problem, and there is little that Mr. Biden can do about it.

A massive backlog of sea containers at the Port of Los Angeles is emblematic of the supply chain problems in the United States right now. (PA)

The United States faces supply chain issues resulting in serious price hikes on just about all of the biting consumer goods, groceries and gasoline.

The biggest problem in all of this is that there aren’t enough truck drivers.

Driving a truck is difficult, and workers can easily find well-paying jobs elsewhere.

As a result, shipping containers are piling up in ports across the country and the products they contain do not end up on retail shelves.

For American workers, a five percent pay rise doesn’t seem that big when everything in the supermarket is ten percent more expensive.

Gasoline prices have increased exorbitantly since the end of the pandemic lockdowns. (PA)

Perhaps Mr Biden’s best hope for improving his approval rating is simply to wait for inflation to slow.

2024 is still a long way off.

Vote to impeach Donald Trump finalized in writing

