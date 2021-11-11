



Top line Senior Chinese Communist Party officials gathered on Thursday for their annual closed-door fall meeting in Beijing to secure an unprecedented third term for the country’s leader Xi Jinping and push forward a resolution that would place him on the same lofty stature than the country’s most influential modern rulers, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Chinese President Xi Jinping votes at the close of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great … [+] People’s Hall on October 24, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Getty Images

Highlights The annual meeting of the party’s Central Committee, known as the Plenum, is expected to consider and approve the rare resolution to strengthen Xis’ status and support his candidacy for a third presidential term next year. According to the New York Times, announcements made at the annual meeting will play a major role in an upcoming leadership reshuffle at the Communist Party Congress to be held next year. Xi, who removed term limits for the country’s presidency in 2018, is expected to run for a third term unopposed, breaking the decades-long norm that no Chinese leader serves more than two five-year terms. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Xi’s planned rise to the same stature as Mao and Deng will protect the Chinese leader from any challenge to his record, the Times report added. Thursday’s meeting comes just four months after Xi presided over elaborate celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the party’s founding. Key context Mao, who helped establish the Communist regime in China, has been its undisputed revolutionary leader for more than three decades. Deng, who came to power in the late 1970s and ruled the country for nearly 15 years, moved the country away from Maos’ harsh Communist economic policies and opened up China’s economy to the outside world. Deng used his special resolution to criticize the final years of Maos’ rule and promote his new economic agenda. Corn according to the Financial TimeXi should take a different approach and avoid mentioning the party’s controversial history as part of his resolution. The Chinese leader reportedly intends to present himself as the natural heir of Mao and Deng who will guide China to world power. Crucial quote In a pre-recorded speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum on Thursday, Xi warned against letting regional tensions escalate into a cold war mentality. In an apparent shot at the regional security alliance of the US, UK and Australia, the Chinese leader said attempts to draw borders in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines would fail. The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era. China will stand firm in its reform and opening-up efforts to boost economic development, he said. Further reading Chinese communist elite gather as Xi Jinping seeks to strengthen his grip (New York Times) Xi sets the stage for a third term by adopting Mao and Dengs’ power ploy (Financial Times)

