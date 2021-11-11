Bilawal mocks Pak government led by Imran Khan as he withdraws from joint session of parliament





New Delhi: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the outgoing government led by Imran Khan had withdrawn from the joint session of parliament because it “planned for defeat,” Geo reported News.

Speaking to Twitter, Bilawal said “Kaptaan bhag gaya” (the captain fled), as he shared President Arif Alvi’s notification for the postponement of the session.

Another victory for the united opposition in parliament today. The government fled from joint sessions when it saw that it would be defeated again. Kaptaan Bagh gaya pic.twitter.com/gyovC6HBw7

“Yet another victory for the united opposition in Parliament today. The government fled from joint sessions when it saw it would be defeated again. Kaptaan Bhag gaya.”

He said they (the opposition) are not asking government allies to back them on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister now.

“Instead, we are only talking about the government’s undemocratic methods and attempts to make the electoral commission controversial.”

Bilawal further said that the countdown to the end of PTI’s tenure has begun, adding “now is the time for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be a mess,” the Geo News report added.

He said he remains firm in his idea of ​​tabling a motion of no confidence against Khan and Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar, but that they will have to make efforts for it separately.

Earlier, while addressing MPs at a dinner he hosted in the Senate banquet hall, Bilawal said the government had to postpone the joint session of parliament due to the efforts of the Senate. ‘opposition.

“Due to the opposition’s contacts with government allies, the government had to retreat and cancel the joint session. Thanks to (opposition leader) Shehbaz Sharif who brought the opposition parties together,” said Bilawal said.

Earlier Wednesday, the government postponed a joint session of parliament that was scheduled for Thursday.

A federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday called the session Thursday at 11 p.m. to pass the Office of National Accountability Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and Electoral Reform Bill, among other legislative elements.

Later, President Alvi issued an official notification for the postponement of the joint session.

Bilawal said the opposition has decided to ensure their numbers will oppose the National Accountability Office Ordinance Bill (Amendment) and the Government’s proposed Electoral Reform Bill.

He said the NAB orders presented one after the other are based on “bad faith intent.”

Posted on: Thursday November 11, 2021 12:21 IST



