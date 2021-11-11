India bypoll result made BJP cautious and alert



Prime Minister Modi continues to be the central and most prominent leader of the ruling BJP in India

The national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which met on November 7 shortly after the party received a mixed response in the recent by-elections provided a glimpse of the party’s current state of mind.

Shortly after polls declined in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, the Modi government quickly reduced excise duties on gasoline and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

It has become clear that the BJP is facing difficulties due to the inflation of the prices of food, edible oils and fuels.

By lowering excise taxes, the government has let the people, BJP cadres and state leaders know that the party has taken notice of the setback.

The BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi saw a 50-minute farewell speech by Prime Minister Modi and highlighted some key issues.

1) The ruling party has already acted on inflation in the country by reducing excise taxes. In 1998, the BJP lost the elections in New Delhi due to the high price of onions. Recently, one of the BJP employees, speaking to a reporter, remarked: We are concerned that oil prices will make us cry, as the onions did in 1998.

2) The national executive event was used to end any speculation surrounding UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was asked to come up with the political resolution to get the message across that the BJP is beating strongly on Yogi to be successful in UP.

These elections will have an impact on the fortunes of the BJP in the short and long term. It may also reflect the upcoming elections of the president and vice-presidents.

Seven years in power have obviously increased the disconnection of some BJP leaders and ministers from the people. The BJP is completely focused on winning the next parliamentary elections. To win parliamentary elections, the BJP must come back to the people.

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modis emphasized building bridges of faith by connecting with ordinary people. He gave several examples of how connecting with people and working in the field would help the party.

BJP chairman JP Nadda announced that the party will form voting booth-level committees at all 10.40 lakh polling stations nationwide by December 25 and will have panna committees (each page of electoral list) in each constituency by April 2022.

These days, an unprecedented amount of print and digital material on Modi has been made available by the party. His biographies, photo albums and books written by him are everywhere.

3) During Indira Gandhis long reign, every time Congress lost or weakened inside, Indira’s prominence within the party increased.

Likewise, the Modis branding is the only reliable sounding board the BJP continues to have. The public image of MPs is retouched at all levels. The BJP’s political resolution underscored the parties’ total dependence on the Modis leadership.

With the exception of Modi, Nadda and Yogi, none of the main leaders, not even Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, spoke at the National Executive meeting.

The idea of ​​taking Mann ki Baat every voter in India is to further cement Modis to connect with voters. It started in Gujarat and is now being distributed all over India.

4) The BJP initially ignored the current agitation among the farmers, but is seriously addressing the hurt feelings of the Sikh community that have become involved in it. Naddas’ speech and later the interaction of a few RSS leaders with the media revealed that the BJP does not want to alienate the Sikhs as the country cannot afford one more fault line at this time.

5) BJP’s long term goal of winning the hearts and minds of voters in South India continues. Prime Minister Modi spoke about it in his speech when he spoke about the victory of the BJP in Telangana, the improvement of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Nadda has hinted that the BJP will rewrite its Bengal history given that some of its candidates have lost their deposits in the bypoll in West Bengal.

6) Modi continues to have his characteristic attitude of looking at the glass half full. Modis’ offensive comes out best when he dismisses his critics and opposition by calling them negative people. The Prime Minister has asked his party men to ignore the negativity of the critics.

According to a BJP executive, Modi said he had a working knowledge of economics. Life is his teacher.

When the earthquake devastated Kutch in 2001, reconstruction and rehabilitation began in earnest. When people bought a record amount of silver during one of the festive seasons, he (then Chief Minister of Gujarat) realized that the development work was on the right track.

The defeat of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the home state of party chairman JP Nadda and his young minister Anurag Thakur, came as a bit of a shock to the party.

His Jubbai-Kotkhai candidate lost the filing in the Assembly by-election, getting just 2,644 votes in the seat held by a BJP MP who died from Covid-19, necessitating the vote indirect. Although the losses do not bode well for the party, the BJP wants the cadres to take Congress head-on.

Modi’s message is simple: beat critics and opposition leaders by connecting with people.

The worrying factor for the BJP is that before December 25, 2022, India will see elections in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Currently, the BJP is better prepared to face elections in the UP and Gujarat. Elsewhere, the BJP faces strong opposition to power.

This is a Congress versus BJP contest in the coming months, which is why both sides have escalated direct allegations against each other. The latest controversy around the Rafale agreement is just a start.

As of this writing, Congress is able to give the BJP a good fight in Goa, Manipur, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. In Punjab, Congress faces the AAP and Akali Dal, not the BJP.

It is very clear that the results of the bypolls and the challenges of the upcoming elections have made the BJP cautious and alert and more dependent on Brand Modi.