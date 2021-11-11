Boris Johnson handles scandal amid climate conference

GLASGOW, Scotland Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to the United Nations climate summit on Wednesday in a last ditch effort to persuade countries to make more meaningful commitments to curb global warming. But his resounding return to the world stage was almost overshadowed by a growing scandal over the lucrative business deals of lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

Mr Johnson is not the only world leader whose global ambitions have been overwhelmed by national distractions. Some, like President Biden, have been crippled by political battles in their country. Others, like Chinese President Xi Jinping, were absent as they battled the pandemic and other challenges.

But as the host, Mr Johnson’s split-screen moment was particularly ruthless: rather than praising, as he had hoped, his climate change diplomacy, he endured a series of revelations. unflattering on Conservative MPs. The most recent embarrassment was a report that a former attorney general carried out legal work for the British Virgin Islands from his office in Westminster, in violation of House of Commons rules.

Mr Johnson did his best to change the subject on Wednesday.

We must do everything we can if we are to do what we came here to do, he told a press conference ahead of the final two days of the climate conference, known as COP26. Mr Johnson insisted that a historic deal was within reach, although he warned several countries were falling short of the necessary commitments.