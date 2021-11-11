Politics
Boris Johnson handles scandal amid climate conference
GLASGOW, Scotland Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to the United Nations climate summit on Wednesday in a last ditch effort to persuade countries to make more meaningful commitments to curb global warming. But his resounding return to the world stage was almost overshadowed by a growing scandal over the lucrative business deals of lawmakers in his Conservative Party.
Mr Johnson is not the only world leader whose global ambitions have been overwhelmed by national distractions. Some, like President Biden, have been crippled by political battles in their country. Others, like Chinese President Xi Jinping, were absent as they battled the pandemic and other challenges.
But as the host, Mr Johnson’s split-screen moment was particularly ruthless: rather than praising, as he had hoped, his climate change diplomacy, he endured a series of revelations. unflattering on Conservative MPs. The most recent embarrassment was a report that a former attorney general carried out legal work for the British Virgin Islands from his office in Westminster, in violation of House of Commons rules.
Mr Johnson did his best to change the subject on Wednesday.
We must do everything we can if we are to do what we came here to do, he told a press conference ahead of the final two days of the climate conference, known as COP26. Mr Johnson insisted that a historic deal was within reach, although he warned several countries were falling short of the necessary commitments.
Will you help us seize this opportunity or stand in the way? he said. The risk of a setback would be an absolute disaster.
Even in Glasgow, Mr Johnson faced as many questions about the scandal as he was about his efforts to tackle climate change. He was asked if it was appropriate for lawmakers to put their private interests ahead of their constituents (he said it was not) and if he would apologize for the damage done to the country’s reputation. (he did not do it). On stage, trying to project the spirit of the state to a global audience, he instead found himself defending the honor of Britain.
I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, Mr Johnson said, and neither do I think our institutions are corrupt.
The latest politician to come under scrutiny for moonlighting is Geoffrey Cox, a lawyer defending the British Virgin Islands in a UK government corruption investigation. Although Mr Cox is not banned from practicing law, The Times of London published a video suggesting he was advising his clients while taking breaks to vote in Parliament.
Deputy Leader of the opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said she referred Mr Coxs’ case to Parliament’s standards commissioner, calling it a blatant and brazen violation of the rules.
In a statement, Mr Cox denied any wrongdoing and said it should be up to his constituents to decide whether or not to vote for someone who is a seasoned and distinguished professional in his field and who still exercises that role. profession.
In his appearance on Wednesday, Mr Johnson defended the ability of lawmakers to work as lawyers, doctors or firefighters, but added: ‘Most importantly, those who break the rules must do so. under investigation and should be punished.
For the prime minister, it was the latest in a series of ethical traps that have trapped him and his party, from lucrative no-tender contracts for companies during the pandemic to questions of whether a party donor paid to redecorate the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street (Mr Johnson then took the note himself).
With a majority of 79 seats in Parliament, Mr Johnson’s position is secure for now. But analysts said he risked alienating his party members with a crisis largely on his own. It grew out of his government’s poorly done attempt last week to protect another beleaguered Tory lawmaker, Owen Paterson, by pressuring Tory lawmakers to vote in favor of rewriting the ethics rules of Parliament.
When this sparked a storm of outrage from the opposition and the media, the government was forced to back down and Mr. Paterson resigned. The spotlight quickly turned to other Conservative lawmakers, some of whom earn more than $ 1 million a year through consulting contracts and other trade deals.
The question is how this is applied, said Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government, a London research institute. The current system works if the government does not dismantle it.
The scandal hangs over Mr Johnson’s popularity, which has fallen to its lowest level since his landslide victory in 2019. In a recent Ipsos Mori cabinet poll, the Labor Party overtook the Conservative Party by just one percentage point , 36 percent to 35 percent. Just say sorry for the mess, Prime Minister, the normally loyal tabloid Daily Express said.
The fact that it goes beyond Johnson, and that Johnson himself is involved in it, is really problematic for him, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. It allows the opposition to establish this pattern of behavior for both the leader and his troops.
It is also a major distraction at a time when Mr Johnson could have worked for foreign officials in Glasgow. Rather than staying for the conference, the Prime Minister left Scotland last week just two days after its start. Downing Street said he had brought his return visit forward a few days and was pressing recalcitrant leaders by phone, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
After being criticized for traveling to London last week by private jet, Mr Johnson this time caught a train to Glasgow. But critics said his intermittent engagement was typical of his approach in the months leading up to the meeting. Mr Johnson has left most of the bulk of the diplomatic work to Alok Sharma, a former business minister whom he appointed as president of COP26.
From the start, the Prime Minister has been an attention deficit, said Tom Burke, former government adviser and chairman of E3G, an environmental research group. He should have visited some of the critical countries himself.
Indeed, when the most notable announcement came on Wednesday, it was not Mr Johnson who made it. The United States and China have said they have agreed to do more to cut emissions this decade, the result of some 30 meetings between the two countries, according to John Kerry, Bidens’ climate envoy.
Mr Johnson is not the only executive facing distractions. Mr Biden arrived in Glasgow with Democrats still haggling over the form of his climate legislation. As he struggled to project a renewed American message of commitment, experts said other countries rightly harbor doubts about its ability to deliver on its promises.
U.S. influence on the world stage is diminished by uncertainty among other world leaders as to whether President Biden can get the money to fund his increased ambition through Congress, said John P. Holdren, former scientific adviser to President Barack Obama.
At least Mr Biden has arrived in Glasgow. Mr. Xi of China, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil skipped the meeting, which climate experts said reduced the chances of their countries making a decisive commitment, even if they did. sent numerous delegations to Scotland.
While political storms in London were not much of a topic in hallways or boardrooms in Glasgow, Mr Burke said they would confirm the preconceptions of some of the other leaders that Mr Johnson is not not a reliable counterpart. This could reduce their incentive to make more ambitious climate commitments.
My feeling is that he’s considered a lightweight, and the other executives don’t get the joke, Mr. Burke said.
Stephen Castle contributed reporting from London.
