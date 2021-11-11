August Pfluger launches TX-11 re-election campaign and receives endorsement from Donald Trump





MIDLAND, Texas – Republican Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) greeted supporters at a rally in downtown Midland where he officially kicked off his re-election campaign to the United States House of Representatives, according to a press release from Representative Pfluger’s campaign office on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The announcement comes just hours after former President Donald Trump offered Congressman Pfluger his endorsement to continue representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

Congressman Pfluger does a phenomenal job representing the people of Texas, Trump said. An Air Force veteran, Pfluger strongly supports our military and veterans, defends our country, and protects our Second Amendment. He is fighting to reduce your taxes, secure our borders and strengthen our economy. Pfluger to my full and total approval!

U.S. Department of Labor Awards Central Texas Workforce Solutions with 2021 Veterans Medallion

Former President Trump previously endorsed Pfluger for his first congressional election in 2020. Pfluger ultimately prevailed in a competitive 10-party Republican primary before winning nearly 80% of the vote in the 2020 general election.

I am incredibly honored to have the endorsement of former President Trump and hope to continue to fight to preserve his legacy and uphold the principles of his America First program, Pfluger replied. After a year in Congress, I have seen a lot. I have seen Joe Biden and his socialist allies try to destroy everything former President Trump has accomplished for our country. They’re trying to shut down oil and natural gas, letting illegal immigrants flood our southern border and trying to tax and spend hard-working Texas families to death.

As a member of Congress, I stood up to the Biden administration and fought to protect the farmers, ranchers, power producers and small businesses of the 11th Congressional District of Texas, ”said representative. Pflugate. “I repelled Bidens’ attempts to demolish former President Trump’s border wall. And as a gun veteran, I have fought to protect our Second Amendment and our country from foreign rivals like Russia and China, as well as international terrorists who seek to harm Americans. In 2022, we will take over Congress and keep Texas red. I stand behind and ask the hard-working men and women of Texas’ 11th Congressional District to join our fight for America.

A 20-year US Air Force veteran and decorated fighter pilot, Colonel August Pfluger is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security, where he is the rank member of the Intelligence Subcommittee and the fight against terrorism. He is also co-leader of the Texas Ag Task Force and a member of the Republican Whip Team.

Highlights of his first term include:

Energy

First freshman to present pro-energy legislation to the 117th Congress Fought against the radical left’s Green New Deal policies Introduced four laws to protect the oil and gas industry Supported dozens of initiatives to promote energy independence american

Agriculture

Co-head of the Texas Ag Task Force Wrote several letters to the Biden administration defending farmers and ranchers Supported numerous pieces of legislation to boost the agricultural industry Tackled the Biden death tax on rural America Hosted numerous roundtables on agriculture to hear the concerns and needs of Texas farmers and ranchers

National security and border security

Exposed Biden Administrations’ mismanagement of known and suspected terrorists crossing the southern border into the United States. Border with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Press conference with Secretary Mike Pompeo calling on President Biden to impose tough sanctions on Iran Press conference with Senator John Cornyn, Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Mike McCaul to demand the release of US Navy veteran Trevor Reed from Russian prison

Starting in 2023, the newly configured 11th congressional district of Texas will include Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sterling, Irion, Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, Concho, Menard, Kimble, Coleman, McCulloch, Mason, San Saba, Llano, Brown , Mills, Lampasas, and part of Bell County.

Courtesy: August Pfluger for Congress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/august-pfluger-launches-re-election-campaign-for-tx-11-receives-endorsement-from-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos