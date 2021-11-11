Indonesia and Malaysia strengthen cooperation | World

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: AFP / VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) A number of key issues have been agreed between Indonesia and Malaysia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a joint press conference after his talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob November 10.

The protection of Indonesian citizens in Malaysia was one of the four issues addressed by Widodo and Yaakob during their interviews. The case included seeking the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding for the protection of Indonesian domestic helpers employed in Malaysia and a request for the immediate issuance of a permit to establish a community learning center in the

Malaysian Peninsula, in accordance with the principles of education for all.

Second, both sides wanted to conclude negotiations on state borders, both air and sea, which have so far progressed slowly. The third problem was related to the post-pandemic economic recovery; and the fourth concerned Myanmar and the East Sea, among others.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of bilateral memoranda of understanding in the education sector and on administrative assistance in the customs area.

Also heard at the press conference, Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to establish a travel corridor between the two countries via a travel corridor arrangement or a vaccinated travel route as the two countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides said their ministers concerned will refine the arrangements so that the border between the two countries, involving the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Lumpur-Bali-Kuala Lumpur routes, can be opened.

Yaakobs’ three-day official visit to Indonesia began on November 9. This is his first trip abroad since he was appointed Prime Minister on August 21. /.