The example of Evros | Ahval





The West, especially Europe, faces a dilemma. It is challenged by tough players who casually use threats and blackmail. They are actors who are barely contained by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and they do not care about violating international law. Their political survival is indeed undisputed because they have no real elections, no real parliaments or young coalition partners. Whether it is with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan or his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, it is a very difficult match. The two leaders exploit the victims of humanitarian crises for economic or political ends. They are well aware that they are intimidating Western leaders who have their minds set on the next local or national election. The specter of the refugee / migration crisis still haunts the European political landscape and no one wants to think that it could repeat itself. For the powerful and relentless rulers on the other side, the game can only end with victory. It is very likely that they will be able to receive a ransom and political leeway on all fronts, much like Erdoan did in his negotiations with Germany. And if things don’t turn out that way for them, they know full well that Western democracies will not be able to tolerate another crisis that would create political and social instability. There is nothing better for a leader who hates the West and what it stands for, plus all the wiggles of Western officials. For all these reasons, it is important that Europe wakes up and behaves like a big one. European countries must forge a united front and show the necessary political will to protect the EU’s external borders while sending the message that blackmail will not be tolerated. Perhaps the 2020 incident in Evros, when Greece took a series of harsh measures as it tried to push back thousands of migrants amassed at its border with Turkey, should perhaps serve as an example for the future. There is no safer way to make a bully understand that there are red lines that must be followed. Even if these are attracted to Western softies. (A version of this article was originally published by the Kathimerini journal and is reproduced with permission.)

